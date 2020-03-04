Coronavirus priorities off course

President Donald Trump put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus crisis [“Trump: Pence will lead,” News, Feb. 27].

On Friday, Pence left Washington and his “crisis committee” to attend a fundraiser in Longboat Key, Florida. What does this say about his priorities and attention to this crisis?

Bob Fredericks,

Shelter Island

With the specter of a possible worldwide coronavirus pandemic looming, the last thing this country needs is a president who is barely tethered to reality, trying to downplay and deny it [“Trump: Pence will lead,” News, Feb. 27].

President Donald Trump’s concerns seem to be more about its effects on his reelection than on our well-being. And as proof of his commitment, he appoints Vice President Mike Pence to head up his task force. What could possibly go wrong?

Now we hear that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctors must clear all public statements with the White House. Why would that be? Are we getting accurate information from this administration, or only what they want us to believe? And somehow, we’re told, this is also Democrats’ fault?

We all need to think clearly now, being sure to only get our information from trusted medical sources, those with no hidden agenda, and take adequate precautions. Health professionals are best for this, not politicians.

Lee Ann Silver,

Shoreham

I’ll show my thanks in November

Who do I thank for keeping the lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles still impossibly long, even after “fixes,” so I no longer want to secure an enhanced license?

Who do I thank for the termination of the Global Entry program? Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and State Attorney General Letitia James state it is punitive action by President Donald Trump’s administration. What they fail to mention is that other states allow immigrants in the country illegally to have driver’s licenses, but New York is the only state that does not allow Homeland Security access to the database. Hence, no Global Entry here.

Who do I thank for the lack of coverage of the New Way Forward legislation in Congress? To me, anyone wishing entry here could do so without being vetted. I believe this would open the doors for drug cartels, sex traffickers and other criminals.

Who do I thank for making taxpayers feel unsafe and feel like second-class citizens? Actually, I do know, and I will show my appreciation or lack thereof at the polls in November.

Kathy Slocum,

Smithtown

I just returned from the Department of Motor Vehicles and, to my surprise, they do not accept a Medicare card with your Social Security number affixed on the card, even though I supplied all the other necessary documents.

The agent tells me that they will accept any pay stub with a Social Security number but not a document from Social Security which proves I have a Social Security number. Where is the logic in this policy? This was a very frustrating experience that should not have happened.

Arthur Perez,

Farmingdale

How to fix Syosset parking woes

A major problem at the Hicksville railroad station is the lack of adequate parking [“Hicksville progress can’t derail,” Editorial, Feb. 16]. The same problem exists at the Syosset station.

The Town of Oyster Bay and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority should give serious consideration to reopening the Landia station, which is midway between Hicksville and Syosset. That station, which opened on Dec. 15, 1952 to serve employees at Fairchild and Cerro Wire, closed on Oct. 3, 1973. For more than three decades, nothing has been done with the abandoned property adjacent to the former station. With the advent of the third track to Hicksville coming at the end of 2022, there will be an increase in reverse commuting and lots more people riding the railroad. A reopened Landia station would provide much-needed relief for the parking situations in Hicksville and Syosset.

David Morrison,

Plainview

Spousal refusal: A destructive idea

Regarding “‘Spousal refusal’ in state’s sights” [News, Feb. 24] about Medicaid nursing care and the surviving spouse’s inability to pay for it, how can anyone believe there is a long line of “rich” people abusing the system so taxpayers wind up paying for their spouses’ long-term care in nursing homes?

Medicaid’s requirements are humiliating and an invasion of any privacy a person has left. And it is not “free money.” Medicaid requires that you give your Social Security, pension and any other asset you have as payment toward the nursing home bill. Believe me, no rich person on earth would want to go through such degrading requirements.

This entire idea will fall squarely on the shoulders of the healthy surviving senior, who barely gets by on his or her Social Security and savings. They will lose everything they own if this becomes law. I hope Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will see this as an intentionally destructive idea.

Carolyn Newson,

Riverhead