True warning of Farewell Address

Sol Wachtler’s piece “Washington warned us” [Opinion, Feb. 14] cites President George Washington’s Farewell Address and the political dangers he anticipated our nation would face.

Foreign interference in elections; unpatriotic partisanship placing party interests over country; a demagogue using fear, divisiveness and “peril” to proclaim authoritarian rule, and a Congress ceding power as a co-equal branch of government to the chief executive, leading to “a real despotism.”

Does anyone doubt Washington was foreshadowing a president like Donald Trump and the current Republican Party? Yet, Wachtler never mentions Trump or the GOP by name. Instead he blamed “immoderate people on both the left and the right” as having an “outsized voice,” and that “both sides are complicit” in the current state of our democracy.

I do not believe the thrust of Washington’s caution pertains merely to benign or petty politics but also the need for civility, compromise and reaching a middle ground.” He was warning of threats to the fabric of our democracy, posed by an authoritarian leader under the sway of foreign powers and abetted by a complicit party and Congress.

Sadly, I believe Wachtler misses the real warnings of the Farewell Address. We misunderstand its meaning at our peril.

Don Pfeifer,

West Hempstead

What if an NRA relative were killed?

Regarding the National Rifle Association contributing millions of dollars to keep gun control measures from being passed [“Gun control a key Dem issue,” News, Feb. 26], I think this money is nothing less than contributing to the killing of innocent lives, in countless places, including our schools, malls and houses of worship.

I would like to ask NRA president Wayne LaPierre how would he feel about his so-called right to carry weapons if any of his family members were killed or wounded in such attacks.

The public good and safety should not be in the hands of big money. Public safety should take precedence over special-interest groups.

Peter Catalano,

Commack

Rolling in the wrong direction

I don’t get the ruling on recreation (or the severe lack thereof) in VMD Development Corp.’s West Babylon condo complex [“Agency rules against kid’s tricycle,” News, Feb. 28]. A sweet-looking boy rides a tricycle on the sidewalk outside his home and is considered a danger? That’s really threatening. Are wheelchairs forbidden, too? The world is spiraling down. Enjoy life’s happy, hopeful, beautiful moments.

Valerie Policastro,

Miller Place

Keep our street renaming for heroes

Regarding the renaming of part of a public street for John Parise aka JP, co-host of a morning FM drive show [“WBAB co-host gets his ‘Way’ in Deer Park,” Flash!, Feb. 28], I’m not denying the man’s talent or ability to make people laugh, myself included. I spent almost 20 years as a morning commuter from Brooklyn to Long Island after working a graveyard shift, and his banter made it seem faster.

As a Marine Corps veteran and retired NYPD officer, though, I believe that such an honor should be bestowed on fallen heroes. What’s next? Renaming a section of Sunrise Highway for the deli guy who makes a great egg sandwich?

Steven Brownworth,

Shirley

Politicians: Unite and stop criticism

I am appalled at how the media and the Democratic candidates are so quick to attack President Donald Trump’s actions responding to the coronavirus. He instituted early travel bans. I see Vice President Mike Pence assembling a team of professionals at the highest levels. The president continues to speak to the country and reassure us. That’s what a leader does. This is a time for politicians to stop criticizing and instead work together, which is what the American people deserve from their elected leaders.

I fear, however, that this virus situation and the toll it’s taken on the stock market are being celebrated by those who hate Trump and want to blame him to diminish his accomplishments and hurt his reelection chances. Remember, “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.”

Gina Fitzsimmons,

Massapequa

Census should be checked carefully

The U.S. Census can be just as important as a general election or Supreme Court justice appointment [“Who’s #1? Census will force query,” News, Feb. 24]. It helps determine the number of House representatives from each state, thus affecting federal funding and electoral districts. So if census numbers aren’t counted correctly or manipulated it has an impact on a community and future elections.

But the system is complicated and disorganized. The form that people will use for the 2020 census is not confusing, but the enumeration process is, and I can see how manipulation of numbers and statistics can easily occur. I believe the counting and results of the 2020 census should be thoroughly examined before results are used.

Gary Gorman,

Brooklyn