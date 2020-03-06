Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s remarks that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would “pay the price” over an abortion case are abhorrent [“Roberts chides Schumer for remarks on 2 justices,” News, March 5].

It’s hard to believe that a U.S. senator would say such things about Supreme Court justices, but that is what he did, and it has no place in our country, especially from an elected official. He should resign immediately as he is not worthy of representing the people of New York.

Almost as bad as his comments were his aides trying to spin the comments as being misinterpreted. That is an insult to New Yorkers’ intelligence. It was clear what he said and what it meant. I doubt he has the moral fortitude to resign, but he should.

Richard Brown,

Hauppauge

Singing praise of an anniversary

Newsday’s coverage of the 70th anniversary of the Babylon Chorale [“Together in harmony,” LI Life, March 1] showed how good local journalism can be. Interviews and research were enhanced by the accompanying pictures.

As a chorale member for 43 years, I’ve already shown the article to people as a good example of local culture and fine newspaper work.

John D. White,

Islip

What the world needs now

Empathy is what is sorely lacking by many individuals today. I believe that is what the writer of the letter about gun control was trying to say [“What if an NRA relative were killed?, March 5].

How would you feel if a loved one was injured or killed by someone with a gun?

How would you feel if you or your child or your child’s partner did not have the choice to terminate a pregnancy, if necessary?

How would you feel if you or your loved one were unable to get medical care because you or they could not afford to pay for it?

There but for the grace of God . . .

Melody S. Jacobs,

Smithtown