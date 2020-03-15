TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Debate over how to handle deer

Deer on Fire Island in February of last

Deer on Fire Island in February of last year. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Newsday Readers
Print

I spent eight years volunteering at a food pantry in Greenport, and we often received packages of frozen chopped venison meat about the size of footballs from local butchers.

They were the result of culling on the North Fork [“Hunters thinning deer population,” News, March 9]. Our customers tried it and were delighted — coming back for more if it was available. Nourishing and delicious, it’s a wonderful solution to a serious problem.

John G. Aicher,

Seaford

It is hard to understand why, when there is a humane alternative, the National Park Service has resorted to killing deer on Fire Island and the William Floyd Estate.

The deer are entitled to life if there is a way to keep the numbers down without slaughtering them — and there is, immunocontraception, a birth-control method using the immune response to prevent pregnancy; it has been proven to work. Why is killing these docile creatures the method immediately resorted to when other methods do not harm them?

We never seem to progress beyond the automatic response of shoot them, kill them.

Marie Brown,

Baldwin

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to Raviv: Don't quarantine the truth about coronavirus
Director Woody Allen attends a special screening of Young: Another bad chapter in cancel culture saga
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers Chiusano: The Jay Jacobs factor
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks about the coronavirus Filler: When should sick people go to work?
The New York State Capitol Building in Albany, Chiusano: The coronavirus' effect on NY politics
A laboratory test kit for coronavirus. Dobie: In the shadow of virus fear
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search