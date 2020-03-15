Debate over how to handle deer

I spent eight years volunteering at a food pantry in Greenport, and we often received packages of frozen chopped venison meat about the size of footballs from local butchers.

They were the result of culling on the North Fork [“Hunters thinning deer population,” News, March 9]. Our customers tried it and were delighted — coming back for more if it was available. Nourishing and delicious, it’s a wonderful solution to a serious problem.

John G. Aicher,

Seaford

It is hard to understand why, when there is a humane alternative, the National Park Service has resorted to killing deer on Fire Island and the William Floyd Estate.

The deer are entitled to life if there is a way to keep the numbers down without slaughtering them — and there is, immunocontraception, a birth-control method using the immune response to prevent pregnancy; it has been proven to work. Why is killing these docile creatures the method immediately resorted to when other methods do not harm them?

We never seem to progress beyond the automatic response of shoot them, kill them.

Marie Brown,

Baldwin