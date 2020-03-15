A pledge of allegiance for Joe Biden

If I were a speechwriter for former Vice President Joe Biden, I’d include a pledge to all Americans in his remarks in which he would promise to:

Never lie.

Never put his personal interests before the interests of the American people.

Appoint men and women to his cabinet and all positions based on qualifications and expertise, not loyalty.

Never interfere with judicial rulings.

Never use the Department of Justice to punish or reward others.

Allow all intelligence agencies to do their jobs without any political agenda and to inform Congress of any findings.

Embrace the role and responsibility of the United States as a leader in world politics and an example and supporter of democracy.

To recommit to our allies and honor our strategic alliances.

Be president of all the American people whether they supported him in the election or not.

Never use the resources of the federal government to reward or penalize states.

Elevate climate change to the highest priority.

Finally, lead with integrity and honor and behave in a trustworthy manner.

Margaret Sagarese,

Riverhead