A pledge of allegiance for Joe Biden

If I were a speechwriter for former Vice President Joe Biden, I’d include a pledge to all Americans in his remarks in which he would promise to:
- Never lie.
- Never put his personal interests before the interests of the American people.
- Appoint men and women to his cabinet and all positions based on qualifications and expertise, not loyalty.
- Never interfere with judicial rulings.
- Never use the Department of Justice to punish or reward others.
- Allow all intelligence agencies to do their jobs without any political agenda and to inform Congress of any findings.
- Embrace the role and responsibility of the United States as a leader in world politics and an example and supporter of democracy.
- To recommit to our allies and honor our strategic alliances.
- Be president of all the American people whether they supported him in the election or not.
- Never use the resources of the federal government to reward or penalize states.
- Elevate climate change to the highest priority.
- Finally, lead with integrity and honor and behave in a trustworthy manner.
Margaret Sagarese,
Riverhead
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.