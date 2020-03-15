TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

A pledge of allegiance for Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday in Wilmington, Del. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By Newsday Readers
Print

If I were a speechwriter for former Vice President Joe Biden, I’d include a pledge to all Americans in his remarks in which he would promise to:

  • Never lie.
  • Never put his personal interests before the interests of the American people.
  • Appoint men and women to his cabinet and all positions based on qualifications and expertise, not loyalty.
  • Never interfere with judicial rulings.
  • Never use the Department of Justice to punish or reward others.
  • Allow all intelligence agencies to do their jobs without any political agenda and to inform Congress of any findings.
  • Embrace the role and responsibility of the United States as a leader in world politics and an example and supporter of democracy.
  • To recommit to our allies and honor our strategic alliances.
  • Be president of all the American people whether they supported him in the election or not.
  • Never use the resources of the federal government to reward or penalize states.
  • Elevate climate change to the highest priority.
  • Finally, lead with integrity and honor and behave in a trustworthy manner.

Margaret Sagarese,

Riverhead

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to Raviv: Don't quarantine the truth about coronavirus
Director Woody Allen attends a special screening of Young: Another bad chapter in cancel culture saga
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers Chiusano: The Jay Jacobs factor
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks about the coronavirus Filler: When should sick people go to work?
The New York State Capitol Building in Albany, Chiusano: The coronavirus' effect on NY politics
A laboratory test kit for coronavirus. Dobie: In the shadow of virus fear
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search