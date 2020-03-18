Living amid coronavirus epidemic

The article “6 feet can save lives in outbreak” [News, March 16] is so vital to our basic value of “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.” Those of us who have a family member with cystic fibrosis (cff.org) battle germs daily to keep our loved ones well. People battling cancer and immune-suppressing diseases also face this challenge. Many of the changes you may experience now is a way of life for us.

If you have the gift of good health and, most important, your child does, treasure it. For those who don’t have that gift or are elderly, I ask you to please stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus to protect perhaps yourself, but especially the high-risk group. A few weeks of change for you can help keep our loved ones well and alive. Thank you.

Debbie Haupert,

Nesconset

Newsday had pictures with two articles, one of Nassau County Executive Laura Curran [“Risking an info overload,” News, March 15] and another showing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, demonstrating elbow bumps in place of a handshake greetings. The last time I checked, bumping elbows requires you to be within three feet of the other person. So much for the six-foot rule.

James Clear,

Levittown

I wonder whether it’s such a good idea to bump elbows when greeting others. Haven’t we also encouraged people to cough and sneeze into their elbows? Hopefully, the germs will stay only inside the elbows.

Thomas Fanning,

St. James

If we are all in this crisis together, then the banks and other lenders should pitch in and do their share.

While this state of emergency exists, and so many of us are being asked to self-quarantine, all loan payments, including interest, should be postponed. Push these payments to the end of the loan cycle.

Bruce Wichard,

Dix Hills

At this time of distress, it’s a good idea to think of others. We all have to help. Why not donate the funds from canceled theater tickets, concerts and other events during this pandemic to the workers at these events? Instead of getting a refund or rescheduling the event, why not pool this money on a national day of charity?

Heliena Kelly,

Middle Village

COVID-19 is a wake-up call to those who disregard the chronically ill with compromised immune systems every day. What’s happening now is an everyday way of life for many. I’ve lived it with my husband, who had leukemia for 23 years. Decisions are made every day: Are my counts good enough to go out? Is it safe to go out to get essentials, or will people cough on me, touch every string bean to get the best one, rub their noses and then squeeze every peach? If you’re a mom bringing out a coughing 4-year-old because you want to browse, stop doing that. For all those now whining they can’t go to dinner, shut up. It’s time to stop being selfish. The health crisis will pass, and I hope we can learn from this, but I doubt it.

Carol Weinstein,

Franklin Square

I have long observed how many restaurant workers clear tables, and it has always concerned me. When removing drinking glasses, many workers pick them up by inserting their fingers into the glasses instead of lifting them by their stems. I have told managers at almost all these establishments that this poses a health risk to the public. I have written to the Nassau County Department of Health. Now, more than ever, restaurant managers and staff need to be educated better on how to reduce the spread of infectious disease.

Joseph Saffi,

Locust Valley

The new hype is that President Donald Trump’s reelection has become shakier because of the stock market’s downward slide. Obviously, the intent is to lay blame on his administration for the impact on our economy when the true cause is COVID-19, which came out of China, and led to the pandemic and our economic predicament. Had not our president removed previous regulations placed on our private sector, our economy could not survive this pandemic.

Joe Ruszczyk,

Kings Park

All store and online retailers: Immediately place a limit on all perishable and non-perishable items, if you’re not already doing this. And since, based on what we’ve seen, the public can’t be trusted to do the right thing, it will be up to you to enforce these limits. To those hoarding everything in sight or who think the limits don’t apply to them, the recommendation for those who are ill or need to be self-quarantined is to buy enough food for 14 days, not 14 years. Get a grip and have some consideration for others.

Sharon DeVita,

Carle Place

We are deemed in danger [“President declares virus pandemic a U.S. emergency,” News, March 14]. Governments have declared states of emergency, and social distancing is recommended. So what are the president and vice president doing standing next to one another in a crowd of people?

Jaks Phamley-Phillips,

Islip