Get profiles before hiring professionals

Those in professions in which someone has authority over us, and professions in which someone must be trusted because of expertise and knowledge in a field of study, should be required to submit to a psychological profile before being hired.

Some cops bully and/or abuse the public [“Cop charged with murder in Floyd death,” News, May 30]. Some teachers, we have read, have had sex with students. Some doctors, we’ve seen, sell drug prescriptions. We have read that some lawyers, accountants and financial advisers have stolen money from clients. It is unthinkable that people are hired and put in positions of authority that address the safety of our children and elderly and over our finances simply because they passed a written test.

A trained psychologist would know what to ask applicants and discern any faulty character red flags. This could weed out people who do not have the sensibilities to successfully perform the duties that certain professions call for.

To me, all professionals should also carry personal liability insurance. If they do wrong, intentionally or unintentionally, their insurance would cover lawsuits. Too many times, the town, county, state or an innocent company is sued and taxpayers foot the bill for the negligence of others.

Carol Ludwig,

Wantagh

This question has now been answered

In his 3½ years in office, I often wondered which country President Donald Trump would wage war against first [“Trump threatens to deploy the National Guard,” News, June 2]. Would it be China, North Korea or Iran? Last week, his answer was finally revealed: the United States.

Andrew Ginsburg,

Southport

Blacks should have right representation

The murder of George Floyd was a tragedy, a despicable abomination, and abuse of power. Those police officers must be held accountable.

One foundational way to bring about a systematic cultural change must be to increase black representation that reflects the approximately 13% of blacks in the U.S. population. Lasting change is only going to occur when we have at least 13% of our police officers, teachers, doctors, lawyers, accountants, politicians, et al. who are black. This would be a starting point in bringing necessary cultural change for blacks in America. Our nation must invest in public schools so children, regardless of race and wealth, have access to necessary resources that will ensure equal opportunity to be successful.

Claude Kasman,

Nesconset

Let’s work together so we can feel safe again

The banner said, “Impeach Cuomo,” and was later defaced [“Village: Store’s anti-Cuomo banner violates regulations,” News, June 1]. A pro-Trump sign previously was removed but placed back. There has been no reprieve from the politicization of this pandemic that has caused tragedy.

People in quarantine have a hard time seeing beyond their own walls to understand what’s happening outside their neighborhoods. Within the epicenter of this global health crisis, citizens hopefully look to a leader and the reopening of public places. The inequality that has always lingered beneath the surface, however, is in full force ravaging specific communities.

The coronavirus may not know boundaries, but areas that never received specific protections and resources — impoverished and often inhabited by minorities — will have a longer road back to recovery and rebuilding despite the ideological battle between supporters of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and President Donald Trump. Long Island and New York City must work together to ensure every community can feel safe again.

Katherine Tardo,

Greenlawn

Fueling LI’s energy future with new jobs

I commend Newsday for the editorial “Ways to fuel Island’s future” [June 1], tapping your vast readership for ideas to strengthen the region. But I fear you’ve missed the biggest win.

We’re embarking on the largest rethink of energy in decades, with the opportunity to build an entire new industry on Long Island. New, clean energy technologies are being developed at the Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center at Stony Brook University and will be the foundation for new companies with good-paying jobs supported by a well-trained diverse workforce.

We’ll see nine gigawatts of offshore wind power coming on to Long Island, completely changing our carbon future with new engineering and maintenance jobs, training opportunities, and new, well-paid technical positions to keep young people here.

Post-COVID-19, there will be many changes to the way we work and educate our young people. The window is opening for STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — students, creating jobs that can help us with the equity challenges we must finally confront.

What better way to embrace opportunities for all than to start an entire local industry, providing cleaner energy for a secure economic future, delivered by a new workforce of diverse faces, backgrounds and ideas.

Robert B. Catell,

Garden City

Editor’s note: The writer is chairman of the Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center.