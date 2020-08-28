Cops must develop nonviolent units

I think a lot of the problem we see with the police is that we believe we can turn them into social workers.

However, I believe the police are really violence workers. They have the legal capacity to use violence in situations where the average citizen would be arrested. So I see violence as really becoming the nature of policing in America. But many daily situations are nonviolent ones that call for a different approach.

I think all police departments should develop a special unit that only deals with nonviolent situations and get special training. A nonviolent situation should never require a violent solution.

Jules Jacobs,

East Islip

Parents miss good teaching moment

When I first read that the hotel in Jericho would be used as temporary housing for homeless families, I thought what a great idea. As a former resident and parent in a neighboring district, East Williston, I realize that the area is prosperous and the Jericho school district is highly ranked nationally — one of the country’s best. I thought what a wonderful way to embrace humanity, help others and set an inspirational example for Jericho students.

To me, the Jericho parents resisting and suing Nassau County to keep this from happening is embarrassing, disappointing and inhumane. Shame on them for being selfish. Why do they deserve to choose who moves in next door? Last I heard, it’s a free country — if they don’t like their new neighbors, they can move, and they can afford to do that. I don’t see Jericho as a private community where residents make the rules. Worst of all, I believe these parents are missing an incredible teaching moment by not welcoming families and children who are less fortunate. It’s better than any advanced placement class could teach.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Patricia Golden,

Bay Shore

The letter “Open your hearts to homeless people” [Opinion, Aug. 24] strikes me as consistent with your award-winning investigation into racial discrimination in real estate practices. But I believe one key phrase is missing — NIMBYism, not in my backyard. As long as courts can stop compassionate and safe housing for homeless families — often but not always including persons of color — and political leaders remain afraid to encourage compassion over votes, I fear there will be little or no change on Long Island. What if, instead, the demonstrators had demanded a safe play area on-site or other comforts of a temporary home until permanent housing could be located? Shame on those demonstrators, the court and elected officials. And yes, I would support such housing in my own neighborhood.

Beth Polner Abrahams,

Oyster Bay

Postal Service boxing us in with changes

It has come down to the nitty-gritty with the U.S. Postal Service and its apparent mission to destroy whatever credibility it had. Orders have been handed down to remove mailboxes. We get that. Many have noticed, over the past few months, that some letter boxes have been replaced with newer, tamper-proof ones. As a person who frequently sends small packages, these mailboxes are useless to me. It had been no big deal: I’d just run over to the regional office in Garden City — they had those big boxes with wide slots — until last week. The drive-up boxes were replaced with the newfangled ones, tiny slot and all. And they face the opposite direction, so driving up to insert a letter is impossible. The final straw, to me, is that they have disabled the deposit box inside the lobby, too. No dropping off your package there, either.

Would someone please explain to me how this serves the public? Printing postage at home is great, but if you must enter the post office to mail your item, where is the benefit?

Andrea Smernoff,

Hempstead

Mary Trump’s revenge in form of recordings?

I find it hard to believe that Mary L. Trump would knowingly deceive her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry by recording what one would have thought were confidential conversations. If it is New York State law that only one person need give permission to reveal a conversation to the public, I say it needs to be changed. I find it cruel — is it a form of revenge? Even harder to believe is that it seems that the niece, a psychologist, has no principles.

Carol Voelger,

Syosset

We owe William Floyd gratitude despite flaw

Protesters want William Floyd’s statue taken down. As a signer of the Declaration of Independence, Floyd effectively signed his death warrant as well. Yes, he was a slave owner, as were many of his era, but if not for men like him, we may very well be living under British rule today. It’s something to consider before those ropes start getting yanked.

Mike Baard,

Merrick