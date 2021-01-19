Dangers of QAnon, other conspiracists

The growing number of Americans who are actually putting credence in mind-numbing conspiracy theories that were once confined to the news rags at supermarket checkout lanes is not only alarming; it’s dangerous ["Experts: Extremists not going away in ’21," News, Jan. 3]. Apparently, we Americans are just as susceptible to mass stupidity as those throughout history who succumbed to the continual onslaught of outright lies and outrageous misinformation spewed out mainly from their toxic, albeit charismatic leaders. History is riddled with once powerful societies that fell into chaos once fantasy replaced reality. Up became down. Truth became a lie. It has happened elsewhere and it can happen here if we can’t or won’t see it for what it is.

Martin Geller,

Manhasset

The article "Experts: Extremists not going away in ’21" [News, Jan. 3], in my view, is not dealing with the whole spectrum of facts. Who has vandalized Portland, Oregon; Manhattan; Oakland, and many other major urban cities, the left or right extremists? Which presidential group denounced violent extremist groups dealing with race? Answer these questions based on cold, hard facts and I believe you will know which extremist group escalated violent activities.

Catherine Tsounis,

Oakland Gardens

Farmworker doesn’t feel exploited

In response to the letter "Shameful exploiting of farmworkers," I am one of these farmworkers. I have more than 40 years of continuous employment in the agricultural sector on Long Island. I do not feel exploited, but in my eyes, I am given an opportunity. An opportunity to earn for my family and loved ones. I have used this opportunity to allow my daughter to graduate debt-free from college and to purchase and pay for my own very modest home — by going to work, gladly, seven days a week when the opportunity presented itself. I am well aware of what this proposed regulation would mean to me — possibly a 40-hour workweek and loss of opportunity. I believe those who think that we will suddenly be getting overtime hours weekly are sadly mistaken. Here’s some math to illustrate my point. A 60-hour week at the 2020 minimum wage, currently $14 in Nassau and Suffolk counties, yields an employee gross pay of $840. A 40-hour week, even at the 2021 pending hourly rate of $15, yields the same employee $600.

Mark Smith,

Sayville

Cuomo's COVID priorities are off

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in my view, does not really care about New Yorkers. He closed indoor dining and even outdoor dining (unless you follow the rules). Outside graduations were limited to 50. But what a patriot. He gave the OK for 6,700 fans on Jan. 9 to watch the Buffalo Bills in their stadium. Testing was given 72 hours before the game, which means little because fans can be positive the day of the game. Our hospitals are overrun, and we need makeshift hospitals, more testing kits and, most of all, more personal protection equipment for health care workers. The money spent on tickets, testing fans and concession stands can all be applied to that. I say Cuomo does not care that I have not seen my brother, who lives in a group home, for about a year. I have been unable to hug my mom, who lives in assisted living, for 11 months. When that happens, to me, that would be equivalent to my winning the Super Bowl.

Geraldine O’Keeffe,

St. James

In support of Nassau cyber consultant

I write in support of Brian Noone, the subject of your article "Audit: 550G for few results". I’m a retired Drug Enforcement Administration special agent serving as vice president of the New York chapter of the Association of Federal Narcotics Agents. I’ve known Noone for more than 30 years, with the good fortune to work for him during the 1990s when we were pursuing cases against cartel groups operating on Long Island and in the five boroughs. We were successful in our investigations, often using cutting-edge investigative techniques, all done at Noone’s direction. Even then, he was an innovative, creative law enforcement manager. After retiring from the DEA, he worked for National Grid, rising to vice president of corporate security. In 2014, when Nassau County hired Noone to develop a cybersecurity industry for the county, he had more than 45 years of experience in law enforcement and corporate security. His hiring was justified based on his experience and expertise, not a "no show" position, as your article implies. Fairness dictates pointing out the noteworthy qualifications, exemplary career and impeccable character exhibited by Noone throughout his life.

Stephen Clarke,

East Northport