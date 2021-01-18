Using senators as jurors unfair in impeachment hearings

Regardless of which side you take on this issue, one has to wonder about the fairness of having senators who were directly affected by the events of Jan. 6 judge the accused. In a court of law, they would not be permitted to be jurors as their ability to be impartial has been tainted.

Gary Colantropo,

Seaford

Regarding the impeachment hearings, yes, I agree with Republicans that there’s no place in civil society for violence. But I say to Republicans, consider this: Down the street, some neighbors don’t like you. I’ve been telling them for months you’re evil and if they beat you up, I’ll pay their legal fees, etc. Days ago, I urged them to go to your house, yell at you, stop you from working, be nice but fight or you’ll lose. Those neighbors walked there, but things got of hand. They broke into your house, trashed it, stole your stereo, beat up your kids, and killed your gardener. They shouted for you, and if they found you hiding in the basement, they planned to kill you, too. You asked the police to arrest me, prosecute me, send me to jail and pay fines. The police told you they will not do anything because they don’t want me or the neighbors to get upset because I’m going on vacation next week anyway, so just let bygones be bygones. Sounds reasonable, no?

Ed Silsbe,

Blue Point

Thousands of National Guard troops who have been sent to Washington to protect against mobs have been sleeping in full gear on the Capitol floor. Why not temporarily seize the Trump International Hotel and house them there?

Kevin Thompson,

Northport

I find it astounding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi managed to get President Donald Trump impeached in one day. The stimulus bill to help small businesses and individuals was held up by the Senate and House for more than six months, and contained tens of millions of dollars to foreign countries and other causes. (Really, $10 million for gender programs in Pakistan?) To me, this shows where her priorities lie — her hatred of President Donald Trump far outweighs her consideration for the American people.

Dierdre Ainbinder,

Baldwin

As a conservative Republican for more than 50 years, I don’t get it. On Jan. 6, we all witnessed one of the most shameful and destructive episodes in American history with the storming of the Capitol. We know of five deaths from that tragic day, and now we are hearing reports of possibly even more insurrections by well-armed individuals. Security is tighter than ever now with some 20,000 National Guard troops. As part of "new" security measures at the Capitol, metal detectors have been added. But some Republicans are refusing to walk through them, others calling them "unconstitutional," and others pushing U.S. Capitol Police out of the way. What is wrong with these people? Who are they pandering to now? Do they act like this trying to board a plane and sidestep airport detectors, shouting "unconstitutional"? Of course not, so what’s different here and who is this show for? I guess all they are now interested in is showing whose side they really are on. Have they already forgotten Jan. 6? Is it back to business as usual? They are again sending a clear message, one we have all seen many times before — and witnessed the results.

Frank Socci,

West Babylon

Item on Assembly bill is misleading

State Assembly Bill A416, just introduced for the new legislative session, would give the governor broad, unilateral authority to detain anyone suspected of being a public health threat. Randi F. Marshall writes that a "frenzy of misinformation, whipped up in part by state Republicans, involves a bill that doesn’t even have a chance of becoming law." I believe this is misleading. We didn’t comb the legislative archives looking for a controversial bill to "whip up." The bill came to the forefront because its reintroduction spurred many concerned citizens to contact their state legislators to express concern. While it slid under the radar in previous years, its appearance amid a dangerous pandemic rightly set off alarm bells. In my view, dismissing concerns by stating the bill has "no chance of becoming law" is not only irresponsible, it’s also untrue, based on recent history. In fact, bail reform bills languished for years until they were included in the governor’s executive budget, which was passed by the State Legislature and became law without any real public input or debate. Under the state’s current one-party rule, we can no longer be assured that a robust system of checks and balances will weed out terrible bills such as this one. That makes it our responsibility to address dangerous proposals such as bill A416.

George M. Borrello,

Jamestown

Editor’s note: The writer is senator for Senate District 57 in western New York.