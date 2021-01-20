Our nation is at a crossroads

Recently, readers raised several salient points about the Jan. 6 riot. We have created a hateful, denigrating environment where both sides seek to blame the other for political advantage. The crimes in the Capitol were a national disgrace. In my view, however, the left-wing burnings, looting and destruction over the summer were equally reprehensible, yet we heard little outcry from the left probably because the election was pending. Remember House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, "People will do what they do"? After months of lawlessness, is it any surprise that some extremists on the right acted out on Jan. 6? Both parties need to embrace and discuss our differences rather than dismissing and demeaning them for perceived political gain. We are at a crossroads as a nation and desperately need solutions and moderation. God help this nation if we do not embrace a saner, more respectful approach.

Michael Tartaglia,

Franklin Square

Big Tech and social media decided to censor a sitting president. Whether you agree or not, censorship is not what this country was built on. I propose that all 74 million supporters of President Donald Trump and any other patriots and believers of our Constitution suspend their own Twitter and Facebook accounts. To further those companies’ demise, I suggest they also stop all support to any company that advertises on these platforms.

Raymond P. Moran,

Massapequa Park

Evidence counts, not bile. Although President Donald Trump stridently and passionately urged his legally assembled followers to overturn what he and they believed were the results of a fraudulent election, he called them to march to the Capitol peacefully. In my opinion, their demonstration was sabotaged by violent thugs and radicals who turned what started as a peaceful demonstration into a murderous, destructive riot much like the way the many initially peaceful George Floyd demonstrations were sabotaged by violent radicals. Trump condemned the rioters and called his patriotic followers to respect Capitol police and the forces of law and order. I believe he never advocated or supported violent insurrection in anything he wrote or said. In my view, to equate his call "to fight like hell" to correct what he thought were fraudulent election results with a call to do physical violence is at best a stretch. How many times have we as Americans been urged to fight for racial justice or women’s rights or any number of righteous causes? Were we being urged to do physical violence? I think not.

Daniel Cronin,

East Northport

It is sad that in our country the American flag has become associated with supporters of President Donald Trump. Police were even beaten with it when Trump terrorists overtook our Capitol. I plan to fly my flag on Inauguration Day as a symbol of renewed hope for the future of our precious democracy. I hope others join me.

Linda Durnan,

Wading River

Any American military member or civilian White House staff member asked or "ordered" to take part in the about-to-be-former President Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing departure ceremony planned for Joint Base Andrews on this inauguration morning should refuse to participate on the grounds of (true) patriotism. None of these Americans should deign to hold up a color guard flag (that adviser Ivanka Trump could do), play a military band instrument (that senior adviser Jared Kushner could toot), or shoot off any of the 21 guns normally used in a 21-gun salute (since big-game hunter Donald Trump Jr. could fire off 11 shots, and brother and fellow hunter Eric Trump could fire the other 10). Citizen Trump couldn’t do anything to retaliate against the military or staff "conscientious objectors," except perhaps call them names. And I’d hope that each would subsequently receive, if necessary, a pardon from President Joe Biden, plus a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Richard Siegelman,

Plainview

First, I agree 100% that people who participated in the Capitol events should be identified and held fully accountable if they broke the law. No excuse for that violence. Some are saying, however, there was a double standard with police response to this demonstration compared to the other demonstrations and/or riots earlier this year. I, though, do not recall the same individuals expressing their outrage and calls for investigations and photo identification efforts of people involved when earlier this year people in Seattle and other places were firebombing federal facilities, throwing firebombs at police, and otherwise destroying both public and private property throughout the country. They were mostly characterized as peaceful protesters. So where does the double standard actually start? Maybe the people at the Capitol figured that since no or minimal actions were taken against the rioters and others who were peaceful in those demonstrations, their conduct would be acceptable as apparently it was for the other demonstrations earlier this year. Food for thought.

Richard Trentacosta,

Valley Stream