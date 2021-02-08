LIPA should give power to the people

The article "PSEG LI’s pushback" [News, Jan. 28] seriously downplayed the support for public power that was expressed at the Long Island Power Authority board meeting on Jan. 27. All of the public speakers at the Zoom meeting spoke in favor of terminating the PSEG Long Island contract and in favor of municipalizing the management of Long Island’s power grid, as did many of the written statements submitted to the board, including one that I submitted. The statement submitted by the Long Island Progressive Coalition was signed by numerous local community organizations representing thousands of Long Islanders. All of these supporters made it clear that the public/private partnership foisted on Long Island ratepayers years ago has been and continues to be an unmitigated disaster. Additionally, LIPA’s own analysis shows the tremendous cost savings that would result from full municipalization. I believe that Long Island’s power system must be fully municipalized and made directly accountable to the ratepayers through democratized public participation. Only then, in my view, can LIPA truly serve its customers and meet its legal obligations under New York’s landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Michael Brady,

Kings Park

Insurrection riot not like BLM protests

In the letter "Jan. 6 was not like Dec. 7, 1941" [Feb. 2], the reader, like so many others, equates the Black Lives Matter protests this past summer to the Capitol insurrection. In fact, these events are not at all comparable. The BLM protests were based on the truth of years of prejudice against and brutalization of people of color. The purpose of the protests was to peacefully help right a wrong. Unfortunately, a small criminal element attached themselves to the peaceful majority and caused damage and mayhem that must be prosecuted. The Capitol insurrection was based on a lie originated and propagated by Donald Trump, who inflamed a mob of his supporters who came prepared for violence and then attempted to violently thwart the constitutionally mandated process of counting the electoral vote. They called for the murder of our leaders and did in fact murder a police officer. It certainly looks like preplanned terrorism.

William J. Bennett,

Huntington

I could not agree more with Carolyn Mastro’s letter "Jan. 6 was not like Dec. 7, 1941." I was appalled that Jan. 6 is compared to a day that will live in infamy. We were attacked as a nation, and many people lost their lives. What has happened to America?

Marianne Hargrove,

Dix Hills

LIRR train staff missing masks, too

I am a frequent traveler on the Long Island Rail Road. The other day, I took a westbound train from Patchogue to Penn Station. I initially boarded the first car, but I didn’t stay long since the conductor was not wearing a mask. I moved to the second car, where I passed by both ticket takers, who were maskless. I took photos. While seeing unmasked faces on the train is nothing new, these employees’ flagrant disregard for riders’ well-being is a disgrace. Long Islanders deserve and demand better.

Louis Volle,

Eastport

Fear is what drives opinions of some

I am instructed to be open-minded and listen to the other points of view. Then I read that people are upset with President Joe Biden’s recent executive order targeting discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation ["Don’t give up on Biden just yet," Opinion, Jan. 28]. The concern is that a daughter could be denied an athletic scholarship because the slot went to a man identifying as a woman, without having undergone medical reassignment. Really? That is what they are worried about? Technically, that could happen. In actuality, it seems ridiculous. What athlete would subject himself to the criticism of trying to do that for a free ride to college? Or what coach so craven for success would subject himself and his team to the controversy that would surely follow if he gave that person a scholarship? What I believe is really behind these people’s objection is that they don’t like LGBTQ people, do not understand them and fear them. Many people are driven by fear of what they do not understand, and that fear is often irrational and almost always exaggerated.

John P. DiBartolo,

Ronkonkoma

Need ideas for small homes, little money

Although your article about creative ideas for indoor spaces for kids was interesting, I believe Newsday missed the mark for the thousands of readers who have neither the room, nor money, for such elaborate configurations ["No place like home," exploreLI, Feb. 1]. Many people have been struggling to make the most of their often tight living spaces during this difficult time. I believe Newsday could have been more sensitive and realistic by providing creative, innovative and inexpensive ideas on this topic.

Roberta Rosenberg,

East Northport