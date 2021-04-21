Poor cannot afford healthful food 

Regarding the letter on higher food costs, the writer exhibits a profound, if not common, misunderstanding regarding obesity and poor food choice ["A weighty issue at the grocery store," April 16].

It is well known that when people cannot afford healthful food choices, they buy what they can afford. In many instances, these choices are foods that fill but do not nourish, such as fast foods and soda.

The answer is to make good food more affordable, especially to low-income populations, not to make them more expensive. Higher prices will only make the obesity problem worse and will further impoverish people.

Martha Levy, Smithtown

We’ve learned zero in the past 25 years

It’s truly deja vu all over again.

When I removed my Sunday, April 18 Newsday from its plastic wrapper, a confusing newspaper was enclosed: the April 10, 1996 Newsday Classic edition. Articles included a baseball team trying to play in the snow (this time the Yankees, not the Mets), an editorial about bias against minorities and, most disheartening, the lead editorial about police brutality against minorities. The editorial pleads for police reform "or else." The political cartoon shows a jalopy touting the Montana militia.

This made me extremely upset to see we apparently haven’t learned anything at all in the past 25 years. We may have made great advancements in technology, but we haven’t progressed socially or politically in any positive ways. People may be speaking out and demonstrating more, but we’re repeating all the same "solutions" and expecting different results. And most of us probably know the definition of insanity regarding that.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I don’t expect to be around for another 25 years, but if I were, it would be beyond terrible to see a "classic" paper from April 2021 and read all the same news.

Perelle Schwartz, Port Jefferson Station

Let’s show care about our air quality, too

I agree that we are truly behind in protecting our environment ["Climate change fight heats up," Opinion, April 4]. However, not only should we be concerned with our waters, coastlines, etc., but also with our air quality.

Climate change begins when we allow the deforestation of our local communities. We are allowing the proliferation of building more and more at the expense of our air. Builders with little or no conscience get permits to cut down trees so they can squeeze in houses in every possible spot.

Our local town boards and planning commissions don’t seem concerned with what happens after they grant these permits. We have a responsibility to protect our island for our children and grandchildren.

P.S. I am not a tree hugger, just a concerned tax-paying citizen alert to what is actually happening right here, right now.

Alfia Livaccari, East Northport

I have always found the concept of Earth Day, which is Thursday, to be egotistical on our part ["Earth Day every day," Opinion, April 18].

The idea of "save our planet" sounds like humans are in control and the planet needs us to survive. I believe planet Earth will be just fine whether we are here or not. It is uniquely capable of supporting life as far as we currently understand.

However, if we create a toxic environment on Earth for life to exist here, then it is ourselves we are truly trying to save. We have nowhere else to go.

Linda Gerver, Kings Park