A queen's poignant lesson for the world

While watching the funeral of Prince Philip, I was impressed not by the pomp and ceremony, not by the precision of the event, but rather by the pandemic recommendations being adhered to so strictly ["Simple send-off for Prince Philip," News, April 18].

The many various military members attending on the grounds of Windsor Castle all maintained a distance of six feet apart. The pallbearers wore masks. Those 30 individuals invited to observe within the chapel remained within their individual pods and wore masks. And the queen sat alone, while the most important member of her pod lay in a casket in front of her.

Queen Elizabeth did not snub the guidelines of safety during these difficult times, rather she embraced them and in doing so sent a poignant message to the world. No one is above the scientific safety guidelines established during this pandemic. No one should ignore them. Thank you, Queen Elizabeth, for giving this lesson to the world. Perhaps your actions will be followed by the millions who deny the scientific facts.

Angela de Caprariis-Salerno, Garden City

What’s needed to keep anxiety down

I worked as a school psychologist in a multicultural community on the Queens-Nassau border. I ran weekly groups comprised of African American, Jamaican, Haitian, Hispanic and Caucasian males 12 to 21 years old.

We discussed issues they faced daily and how to deal with these situations both in school and the community. Periodically, we discussed how to handle a situation which involved the police.

The group discussed the importance of remaining cool, not mouthing off — and don’t run. We revisited this topic many times throughout the year. Also discussed was what the police were experiencing, dealing with the unknown and concerned whether the suspect possessed a weapon. This situation creates anxiety.

Our group discussed the importance of members working for the betterment of the community and that no group should be seen as an imminent threat.

Parents frequently need to discuss these possible situations. Many kids are more mobile than ever, venturing into other neighborhoods outside of theirs. Situations happen quickly. They need to know how to respond.

Bruce Kowal, East Meadow

Support the police, not politicians

A reader wrote what many believe, that we should support our police ["Police pay damages? First, obey the law," Letters, April 15]. I’m not the only American in disagreement, no, disgusted with, the current illogical thinking by some elected officials. A positive step forward to help address this would be term limits. No more career politicians wasting taxpayer money. Congress and many state and town officials already have poor approval ratings. Why send them back to their jobs if they are doing so poorly? Decisions like handcuffing the police, who are out to help and protect us, can’t be left in the hands of career politicians. Resisting arrest is a crime. Why isn’t it treated that way and the offenders treated as criminals for endangering those trying to protect us?

Rich Adrian, Huntington

Waters should be held accountable for words

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told the crowd in Minnesota to "get more confrontational" if Derek Chauvin were not convicted of murder ["Trial now in the hands of the jury," News, April 20]. That, I believe, is an impeachable offense according to the Democrats and liberals, but only crickets were heard from those camps.

Why didn’t liberal media outlets call for her to be thrown out of Congress? I find it so disgraceful that the media shields these people.

Ron Berbert, North Babylon

Educate — don’t erase ethnic crimes

Regarding "Anti-Semitic graffiti on school playground investigated: Police" [News, April 11], it is of course appropriate that the governor has directed the state hate-crimes task force to assist Suffolk County police in its investigation. It is not enough.

Schools must do more educating. Otherwise, we are just addressing the crime in hate crimes — not the hate. Schools must use hate incidents as an opportunity for education by matching the act of hatred with one of unity, not just criminal investigation.

In upstate Cayuga County, students and adults planted a sapling from the "Anne Frank tree" on their school campus. It’s the horse chestnut tree that she could see from the attic in which she and her family hid from the Nazis and which served her as a symbol of hope. Schools often fail to realize their ideal environment in which to counter bias.

When we clean up hate crimes too quickly — when we try to erase them to protect children and when we treat them as the domain of the police — we are not educating. Whose children are we protecting? Not the ones who have to live in this world.

Todd Pittinsky, Port Jefferson