Shooters should be kept away from society

Regarding the letter "Don’t stigmatize ones with mental illness" [Just Sayin’, April 10], I stand with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Anyone who shoots at people at schools, women at spas or those in grocery stores is mentally impaired, in my view, and needs to be held accountable.

The writer made it sound as if Cruz wants to jail anyone with that illness. I say people cannot be in their right mind when they kill like that. And maybe the writer took "jail immediately" out of context.

These offenders/murderers need to be taken out of society and dealt with even if it’s in jail until they can be evaluated or incarceration is deemed necessary.

Eileen Minella, Bohemia

The LI rules of the road: What rules?

Most of us know that stop signs in residential neighborhoods seem to have become almost irrelevant to many drivers, but anarchy has often extended to the major roads and highways.

I recently took a weekend round trip to New Jersey, and here are some things I observed:

Signaling to change lanes is no longer required. On the other hand, if you put your signal on, you can cut off as many people as you like; and posted speed limits are irrelevant.

Oh, there’s more: Designated lanes for specific uses such as "exit only" are used to beat traffic, and then that car cuts you off to merge into a lane the car was supposed to be in in the first place, or cars attempt to exit from the center lane of a highway because the right lane is backed up with exiting cars.

I’m not done: Solid white lines are irrelevant, especially if it’s a Sunday and the solid white line separates the regular travel lanes and the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway.

And if you sound your horn to avoid an accident, it’s 50-50 that the offending driver gives you a finger salute.

It’s really crazy out there, and I see few police enforcing the rules of the road.

Steven F. Lowenhar, Dix Hills

Faith and trust are society cornerstones

Faith and trust are foundation blocks upon which democracy and civility rest. Without faith in the integrity of the system and trust in those who are employed by it, there is chaos.

Sadly, many countrymen and women have lost their faith and trust — some never had it. Protest and the call for reform are good first steps. However, in the end, faith and trust cannot be realized by good intentions. They must be earned by good deeds.

Until we can look each other in the eye, grasp hands and say, "Enough," unrest will prevail.

Ed Weinert, Melville