Maybe the wealthy have too much wind

After reading the article about wind power being nixed on the East End, I became outraged ["Feds drop Hamptons from wind-energy sale," News, April 15].

My family has lived here for 10 generations and the sense of "not where I built my McMansion" is going to ruin the very thing these very wealthy desire. I have one washer and dryer, one dishwasher and no central air (I open a window and use a ceiling fan). Many of these homes have four to five of each, and a bathroom and hot water for every person.

The amount of energy required to run these "summer homes" is absolutely ridiculous. But let there be an outage and they are outraged. Sorry if they do not want to see anything that is not pristine and beautiful (me neither). It, unfortunately, is the price we must pay for their greed.

The sense of entitlement and the not-in-my-backyard attitude is infuriating.

Nancy Fraser, Hampton Bays

Fairways North was taken out of the wind farm proposal because, according to Newsday, "with newer turbines approaching 800 feet tall, they would be visible at 15 miles from some of the most expensive homes in the nation on the East Hampton and Southampton shores." But "a previously state-awarded project called Empire Wind will be 15 nautical miles from the shore in Nassau County, near Long Beach."

So it’s OK for the people in Long Beach to have to look out at the wind farm, but it can’t be allowed to happen for the rich and famous in the Hamptons. If there has ever been a more blatant example of privilege for the wealthy, I don’t think I’ve ever seen it.

Marie Brown, Baldwin

I am having trouble believing that, at 15 miles offshore, these wind turbines can actually ruin anyone’s view. Considering the workings of perspective, at 15 miles are they going to appear to be a foot tall? Or an inch tall?

Add to that the effect of relative humidity in decreasing visibility; just how many days a year will they be visible from shore?

Patricia Garry, Medford

Pledge student wrong on America’s values

I read with great interest what I perceived as Kylah Avery’s misguided lecture on all she finds wrong with America ["Why I sat for Pledge of Allegiance," Opinion, April 13].

Although I welcome a differing view from anyone and wouldn’t have it any other way, I say she could not be more wrong! At 16, she hasn’t had enough of life’s experiences to be so certain that our wonderful nation is lacking in "liberty and justice for all."

I would hope in the future she visits Gettysburg, Pearl Harbor, Normandy or even the Statue of Liberty. The education she would get from these experiences might allow her to better understand the foundation America stands on.

As I’m 84, I’m sure she hasn’t the ken to value all that America’s 245 years have given to every American — and to the world. Her views, if expressed in China or Russia, would likely find her and her family arrested and jailed, at best. I need not mention the worst.

Cynical as my years have made me, I question that her comments are hers alone. Her "education" likely came from her parents, elders and educators, and they could benefit from some further learning of their own.

Mort Grossman, Plainview

Editor’s note: The writer is a U.S. Army veteran.

For Madoff, justice finally was served

Bernard Madoff, who died in prison at 82, was sentenced to 150 years in prison for his Ponzi scheme that ripped off $65 billion from investors ["Ponzi architect Madoff dies," News, April 15]. He destroyed his family as well as the 37,000 victims who trusted him.

Yet, what I find most sad is the many retirees who trusted him with their life savings and were left with nothing. As a retiree, I can feel their pain. I pray that he was sorry for all he had done and may have finally found peace and forgiveness with God. I’m not so sure he found peace and forgiveness from the many whose lives he destroyed.

In the end, I guess, justice finally was served.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Bellerose

NYS venue capacities make no sense at all

We constantly hear from our Democratic governor to "follow the science," and we base decisions on "facts." What and where is the science and facts that dictate that only 25% capacity should be allowed in any outdoor stadium that seats 2,500 to 50,000 people ["State bumps capacity at larger-scale venues," News, April 20]? Who came up with this ratio?

Where are the facts supporting these limits? How does it makes sense that an indoor museum can allow 50% but an outdoor venue only 25%? These bureaucratic-based restrictions seem capricious and arbitrary, which only further erodes confidence in our elected officials.

Claude Kasman, Nesconset

So people are required to prove they’re fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend an outdoor sporting event that can accommodate 50,000 at 25% capacity with a mask mandate in effect (in policy if not in practice). Yet anyone can walk into a restaurant or bar and sit in a much more confined indoor space with other unmasked people at 75% capacity and have to prove nothing at all. This defies common sense.

Hank Baumann, Wantagh

Solar a solution for LI and others, too

I was delighted to read of the important new Long Island Solar road map study, which shows how straightforward and beneficial it would be to develop large-scale solar energy here ["More solar potential," LI Business, April 1]. There are plenty of sites to place solar energy production that don’t harm nature, could cut carbon dioxide emissions substantially, and supply ample jobs.

Interconnectivity expense is a problem to be solved, not a reason to derail a critical program. The development of solar power is necessary to meet the goals of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which mandates a 70% renewable electric grid in a mere nine years, and a carbon-neutral one by 2040.

Developing solar energy enough to share means no new gas plants in the surrounding area, like Astoria, Queens and Danskammer in the Hudson Valley. Long Island is a rich resource of solar sites. Developing them will improve climate for all.

Karen C. Higgins, Massapequa Park

A reader made a plea for clean energy in New York State ["Debate over future of clean energy," Letters, March 8]. Here are my questions about "clean" energy:

1) How much electricity do solar panels generate when they’re covered by six to 15 inches of snow and ice?

2) How much electricity do wind turbines generate when they are frozen solid by the weather?

3) Are dangerous chemicals used to de-ice wind turbines, and do we really want those chemicals in Long Island’s waters? If we use helicopters to spray hot water on the turbines, won’t that water eventually freeze?

Robert Kralick, Glen Head