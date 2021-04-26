Kudos to teens who aided vaccine shots

I am far from computer illiterate yet was having difficulty securing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

I then saw the article "A cure for frustration" [High School Sports, April 11] about the website livaccinefinders.com. It was an incredibly well-designed and easy-to-navigate site, and I got an appointment. I received a detailed email outlining all the steps needed before the appointment. Noah Lika and Will Kurka, the two 17-year-old Bay Shore High School seniors who launched the free website in March, have done a tremendous community service. They used their talents to create something incredibly important and helpful. They are true cyber heroes and deserve to be recognized for their efforts to help the Long Island community.

Terry McPherson, Bellmore

Let's make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory

Many folks remain hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccination, and many politicians say it should be up to individuals to make a "personal choice" whether to be vaccinated. But science tells us that herd immunity will not be reached until a high percentage of the population is vaccinated. Those exercising their "personal choice" not to be vaccinated may well prevent herd immunity from being achieved.

It is now the law for front-seat occupants to wear seat belts in almost every state, New York leading the way in 1984. Many people were hesitant to buckle up, saying they didn’t feel comfortable or were afraid of being trapped in a car — despite overwhelming statistical evidence that seat belts save lives. The law was based on this philosophy: If a person exercising that "personal choice" to not wear a seat belt were injured in a crash, that person could become a burden to society. Isn’t a person who chooses not to be vaccinated in danger of burdening society?

Let’s make getting the vaccine mandatory.

Carl Grasso, Huntington

For racial healing, don’t resist arrest

Responding to the letter about the cycle of police shootings, it seems the answer is simple ["For racial healing, break this cycle," April 20]. Do not resist arrest. The police have a legal obligation to continue an arrest once started. They are not going to let you go. Resisting arrest escalates the process, almost always ending with problems.

Maybe if our politicians, clergy, sports figures, famous actors and media spoke about this, things would change.

Warren Mueger, Yaphank

Protect us from drivers who’ll be high

If you’ve driven on a major Long Island roadway in the past few months, you may well have smelled marijuana ["Mixed reactions to legalizing pot," Letters, April 19]. Smoking marijuana and driving is becoming a common practice if you believe your nose.

While I am not opposed to the legalization of marijuana in New York State, I am concerned for our safety. Marijuana, like alcohol, leads to impaired driving. What is being done now to protect us from these impaired drivers? What will be done when it’s legal?

Now is the time to ask these questions. We must have a plan as well as a protocol to support law enforcement to ensure our roads are safe from impaired drivers of any kind.

Katherine Stevko, Bethpage

Bankruptcy code should be reformed

Apart from being an inequitable punishment of the frugal, the sweeping proposal to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt is unnecessary.

Instead, Congress should reform the bankruptcy code to more easily allow discharge of educational debt in bankruptcy. The wholesale cancellation of existing debt will provide a taxpayer subsidy to many well-off borrowers.

And ultimately, it’s just another unwarranted bailout of the nation’s banks at taxpayer expense.

Michael Campanelli, Greenlawn

When we became a ‘nation of losers’

A reader asked: "Can anyone pinpoint the exact moment we became a nation of losers?" ["It’s the days of whine and losers," Letters, April 20].

I submit that we became a nation of losers in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump was elected president and Democrats began squealing and hyperventilating about "collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Whatever "whining" the reader thinks Trump is doing, it’s mild in comparison to all the whining that the Democrats did during Trump’s entire first term in office.

A comprehensive two-year investigation by Robert Mueller on collusion between Trump and the Russians yielded virtually nothing, despite costing taxpayers nearly $32 million.

Perhaps the real question the reader should be asking is why people like him continue whining about a president who’s no longer in office and why Trump continues to live in the reader’s head.

Joseph A. Cambareri, Island Park