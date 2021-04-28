I have a right to not get the vaccine

A reader stated, "Let’s make getting the vaccine mandatory" [Letters, April 26]. I couldn’t disagree more!

People love to claim "my body, my choice" regarding abortion, but then they want to force people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, thereby violating the "my body, my choice" logic of a person’s physical autonomy.

It is based on the assumption — just an assumption, mind you — that a person will contract the disease and pass it along to others without regard to any due process that an individual may have. Nor is it based on the consideration that a person may take adequate steps to safeguard himself from contracting the virus in the first place and protecting others by taking precautions.

Their logic is like claiming a person is guilty even before anything happens.

It seems to me that since a person, charged with a crime, is considered innocent until proven guilty, and has other due process rights, so too does a person who is not engaged in criminal activity have a right to be free of government intrusion into his body. After all, don’t I have a right to bodily autonomy and a constitutional right to privacy, just as women do?

Christopher L. Turpin, Patchogue

Facebook not best vaccine info source

A woman quoted in the article "LI parents differ on vaccine" [News, April 19] said she turned to Facebook to help her make that major decision. Yes, some people may be hesitant to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but many legitimate sources of information are also available.

A Facebook group comprised of local parents would not be my first choice for vaccine information. While these parents may be well-informed and well-intentioned, they are not necessarily health care workers or have deep knowledge of the pros and cons of giving the vaccine to a youngster. With many doctors available to consult, it seems that using a Facebook group is looking to get the answer you want, not necessarily the right one.

The woman who was quoted also expressed concern that the manufacturers cannot be held legally liable if someone gets sick from the vaccine. I doubt that the Facebook group could be held liable, either.

Steve Boyce, Dix Hills

If you don’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 and you die, you lose your business, your house, your cars ["Vaccine drive needs a boost," Editorial, April 23]. Your retired spouse has to go back to work at a job he or she might not like. Your kids will miss you at school and sporting events. No one will share a laugh with you. It won’t be you walking your child down the aisle, and you won’t see your grandchildren. Someone else will have to carve the turkey. Any organizations that you belonged to will only miss you to the extent that they’ll hang a picture of you. Your parents will despair about outliving you. You won’t see your loyal companion again, your beloved dog.

How will you feel getting infected with COVID-19 and passing it on to a relative who ends up dying?

Don’t be selfish and defiant — get your shots.

Jeffrey Myles Klein, Centereach

Before my COVID-19 vaccine shots, I feared the side effects, yet I was more scared of catching the virus. After my second shot and waiting the two weeks to be fully vaccinated, I wasn’t scared anymore. I just experienced minor side effects, as expected — being tired the next day and needing to rest at home. By day two, I was good to go. Join the crowd and get the vaccine. We can beat this together. Goodbye, COVID-19.

Susan Marie Davniero, Lindenhurst

County workers’ perks unreasonable

Workers in the private sector can only scratch their heads about the largesse of the Nassau and Suffolk county governments ["County workers making $200,000-plus spiked in ’20," News, April 25].

I can understand generous compensation in one or two areas, but police officers and other county employees have been treated royally in five areas: pay, pension, paid time off, medical benefits, and job security.

Labor negotiators for the counties do not seem to advocate for the taxpayer as much as collaborate with these already prosperous employees. Police reform should include compensation more in line with the people served by these lucky few.

Kevin Morris, Flushing

Long Islanders may oppose the concept of "defunding the police," but after long-suffering taxpayers read about the thousands of $200,000-plus annual police salaries, they’re probably ready for "defunding" police salaries.

Phyllis Lader, Blue Point