Wealthy don't need stimulus check

I think that it’s a good idea to give needy people $1,400 checks to help them stave off financial disaster, but I wish the program were administered differently ["Assessing the best use of your third check," LI Business, March 29].

It is presently being administered by giving taxpayers $1,400 if the adjusted gross income on their 2019 income tax returns was under a certain amount, for example, $75,000 if filing as a single person or $150,000 if a married couple. It doesn’t matter if one has a great deal of wealth, say at least $1 million. No matter how rich, you get the $1,400.

I think that’s wrong, because it gives government money to people who don’t need it. I think that the $1,400 should be given based on total wealth. People who have total wealth, including residences worth more than $1 million, should not receive the $1,400. In fact, they should not receive anything. They are not the people for whom the assistance is intended.

Robert Boos, Plainview

Nun’s 108th birthday and fond memories

Thank you for the article "Nun marks 108th birthday" about Sister Francis Piscatella (or, as I knew her, Sister Francis Dominici) [Our Towns, April 26].

She taught me algebra at Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica and was an amazing teacher and a beloved nun. She always had such energy and never slowed down despite having only one arm.

One day, she needed help writing on the board and matter-of-factly asked a student to "lend" her an arm. The student went to the board and helped Sister Francis, and the lesson continued. That was the only time she ever asked us for help. Her students remember her as an inspiration and wonderful role model.

I treasure my four years at Dominican Commercial, and Sister Francis was certainly an integral part of those fond memories. Thank you, Sister, for being such an important part of my education.

Rita Giordano Savastano, North Babylon