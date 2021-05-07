Entire LIE needs to be repaved correctly

I totally agree with the reader who wrote "LI highways’ condition driving me crazy" [Just Sayin’, May 1].

I commute on the Long Island Expressway for work between exits 63 and 51 and use the HOV lane. The condition of the roadway is awful.

I must be laser-focused on the road ahead of me to dodge deep ruts and holes that still exist after winter. I can’t let my attention drift for a moment to what may be happening in the lane next to me. Even the patched parts are a mess. The clumps that were dropped in the potholes were not smoothed over, so instead of holes, we have bumps. And now, some original areas that were patched are breaking apart and opening up again.

Now that it’s May, it seems that crews think they are done with the road work. They should still be fixing the problems — the entire LIE needs to be repaved properly. The current approach is not working. My commute is so stressful.

Sara Kardasz, Coram

While nobody could disagree with the letter "LI highways’ condition driving me crazy," riders need to learn who maintains which roads.

Parkways are state roads. The Long Island Expressway, Southern State Parkway and Sunrise Highway are state roads. The ire for these roads’ conditions should fall on our governor.

Most residential roads are town roads, with the counties caring for most others.

The obvious problem to me is that they don’t use tar to bind and seal around potholes, allowing water to enter newly fixed potholes to freeze again. It’s shortsighted. Doing it correctly the first time would be a good idea.

Bill Mahoney, Levittown

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired Nassau County road maintenance supervisor.

I visit my sister in Wisconsin every winter (except this year). Despite Wisconsin having tons of snow and ice, it seems to never have potholes. The only explanation is that in the Midwest, states use quality materials that can withstand the weather. How about it, Long Island? Do it right the first time. Don’t be penny-wise and pound-foolish.

Debra Katz, Bellmore

Thank you for our breakfast surprise

A heartfelt thank you to the mystery young couple in the booth next to ours at a Deer Park diner on a recent Monday morning.

I am a Wisconsin resident and the "little" brother of my sister, a retired teacher who lives in Deer Park. After 15 months of travel restrictions and a full COVID-19 vaccine series, I finally could visit.

We were enjoying a fabulous breakfast at the diner, and when we asked for the check, our server told us that the folks next to us had paid for our meal. It was such a nice gesture and brought us both to tears.

This letter is the only way we could think of to say thank you since they left before their surprise was revealed. With big smiles, we will always remember this breakfast.

Bill Warner, River Falls, Wisconsin