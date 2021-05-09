Cheney is an unlikely new hero for me

I have a new hero, and heroes are hard to come by at my age. Her name is Liz Cheney.

I don’t agree with her political viewpoints or her ideology. I would have voted against every bill she’s introduced and supported over her House career — and then some. Her conservative values sit on the opposite end of the continuum, and yet here I am wanting to celebrate her.

If I could, barring COVID-19 protocols, I’d hug her or at least shout her name with a fist pump. Wyoming Rep. Cheney is doing what I have been trying to teach my daughter and granddaughter for their entire lives: Stand up for what is morally right even if you have to stand alone. Even if it costs you your place. Even if everyone tries to silence your voice ["Cheney clings to No. 3 Republican post as Trump endorses her replacement," News, May 6].

Most of us saw the writing on the wall long before this past week. No one read it more accurately than Cheney.

Someday, history will describe her stance as game-changing. Not today, not tomorrow, but one day. In the interim, I hope she knows that many of us applaud her guts and her gumption to stay true to her authentic self.

It’s not easy being Liz Cheney. But that hasn’t stopped her.

Lisa Leshaw, Coram

I want to thank all my Republican friends for doing everything possible to be their own worst enemies as they run from the reality of the disastrous concluding months of Donald Trump’s presidency.

William F.B. O’Reilly’s "The GOP reckoning with Liz Cheney" [Opinion, May 6] highlighted the ongoing lack of self-awareness about the serious turnoffs that Trump and the "Big Lie" are to moderate Democrats and independents. Those focused on reality, like O’Reilly, know how awful Trump and Trumpism are to his party’s prospects outside Republican bubbles.

Michael Hunt, Franklin Square

Perhaps one of the most bizarre political in-fighting instances of modern times has to be between former President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Cheney is publicly contesting Trump’s assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, refuting Trump’s statement when he calls it the "Big Lie."

What I personally find bizarre about this is that the same political party currently smearing Trump for making outlandish claims about the integrity of the 2020 election is made up of same people who made the incendiary claim, but never backed it up, that George W. Bush’s administration started a war under "false pretenses" to enrich their friends, which would’ve made her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, a war criminal, if prosecuted.

My question is, how does Liz Cheney immediately default to the side of the party that smeared her father as a war criminal, yet never had the courage to back it up? Wasn’t this the original "Big Lie" of the 21st century?

It’s one thing to hate Trump for his anti-war, America-first policies. But it’s another thing for Liz Cheney to fall in line with the same people who hated her father just as much to get back at him.

Eugene R. Dunn, Medford

Rep. Liz Cheney deserves much credit for putting her love of country before political success. She has sacrificed her career to stand up to an honest narrative that most in her party are afraid to do. Former President Donald Trump lost the election, as proven in dozens of unsuccessful court challenges. Cheney recently warned of the "dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality." To me, it is so obvious that Trump’s supporters care only about their careers, and fear ruffling Trump’s feathers. That is not the way to love your country. Cheney will go down in history for her commitment to the truth and for not allowing herself to be bullied into dishonesty.

Diane McGuire, Northport

I am not a Republican. But I consider Rep. Liz Cheney to be a real American hero. I do not agree with all of her politics, but her stand against Trump and the Republican "Big Lie" is commendable and patriotic. She has put her country first and is willing to accept likely defeat to keep her integrity.

Despite what happens to Cheney, she is not and never will be a loser. The loser will be the Republican Party and the United States of America.

Roger Kaufmann, East Northport

After Rep. Liz Cheney had the temerity to contradict Republicans who continue to insist with no evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, now Kevin McCarthy is trying to demote her from her position as No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives. I wonder whether Cheney is tempted to follow her father Dick Cheney’s lead and take House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy out on a hunting trip.

Ray Boivie, Kings Park

Reviving a memory of my late mother

With May 9 being Mother’s Day, I want to thank you for your article on mothers and daughters who work together ["Sharing the work load," exploreLI, May 5]. It brought a smile to my face.

I lost my mother a few months ago, and I, too, was in the same sorority as these women, working for the same organization as my mother.

More than 30 years ago, I joined my mother at the U.S. Postal Service. It was toward the end of her career, and only for a short time, but I am most proud that my mother blazed the path for women and upward mobility. Women such as my mother started to enter management and break down barriers. Today, the landscape of the postal service is well represented by women, including myself, who followed my mother into management.

Thanks for the memory.

Liz Kelly, Lido Beach

D.C. statehood? What about Long Island?

If Washington, D.C. deserves statehood, so does Long Island ["Washington, D.C. deserves statehood," Letters, May 5].

Let us separate from the rest of New York State and have our fair representation in government.

Just think of the progress we would make on roads, transportation and the environment with our own taxes, finances and resources being controlled by Long Islanders.

Jason Coyne, Bohemia

Regarding Washington, D.C. statehood, I believe the best way to handle this would be to return the Maryland portion of the district to Maryland, as was done with the Virginia portion of the district in 1846.

This would give the former D.C. residents all the rights that the rest of us enjoy without all the additional costs that would be incurred if D.C. were to become a state.

W.J. Van Sickle, Brentwood