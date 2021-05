Mideast conflict needs restraint

In the ongoing global pandemic, in which more than 3.4 million people have died and continue to die, the latest conflict in the Gaza Strip adds to the death toll and is deeply concerning ["Cease-fire urged," News, May 17].

Unfortunately, the fervent pleas by the international community to foster peace to end this conflict that is escalating and claiming lives on both sides seems to be falling on deaf ears. In these unprecedented times, every nation is trying to fend off its own COVID-19-related problems with overextended healthcare systems and resources and a spiraling economic downturn that is adversely impacting the global economy without any exceptions.

I hope sanity and mutual restraint prevails. It’s best that Israelis and Palestinians, in their own interest and through sustained diplomacy, embrace a cease-fire and a moratorium on air and ground hostilities.

Too many innocent lives, especially children, women, the sick and elderly, are at stake, when humanity as such is already confronted by an even deadlier enemy in the agile coronavirus that continues to relentlessly mutate and ravage the world.

Atul M. Karnik, Woodside

It is interesting that protesters decry Israel’s response to missiles that kill civilians in Gaza, which is free and self-governing.

Hamas rules by having taken control from the Palestinian Authority by violent overthrow. Israel’s population is about 20% Arabs, who have freely elected government representatives. They are judges, hospital directors and university administrators. They run towns, are doctors and lawyers. How many Jews reside in Gaza? None.

I understand the reflex to defend the underdog, and I do not agree with all Israeli policies. I think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas have not made efforts to negotiate because the situation helps them stay in office.

Rony Kessler, Franklin Square

Israel must defend itself. As long as the Palestinian terrorists want to continue their attacks on Israel, what should Israel do to protect itself?

These terrorists want nothing more than the destruction of Israel. The state of Israel cannot allow this to happen, and the United States must stand up to world and say so.

For the past 60 years, I have not seen any compromises from the Palestinian leadership. Israel has offered many attempts at peaceful solutions for living in harmony, but the terrorist leaders do not appear interested in peace. They apparently are only interested in the destruction of Israel.

I urge the United Nations to step in before the violence escalates any further.

Don Otlin, Franklin Square

How can Palestine possibly think that firing rockets into Tel Aviv and Jerusalem could go well for them?

Did they think Israel would not respond? When Israel does, the Palestinians whine about it. Unfortunately, during any war there will be collateral damage to innocent people, but that could be avoided if the Palestinians stopped provoking Israel.

They start the conflicts and must be prepared for the consequences.

Wayne Mortak, West Babylon

Many of Newsday’s articles on the Mideast situation seem to forget that Hamas is firing rockets at Israeli women and children in their homes. The Associated Press seems to stress how many civilians in Gaza are killed. Hamas builds bombs and underground tunnels and apparently does not care about their own women and children.

Jeffrey Solomon, Cedarhurst

Editor’s note: We received several letters on this topic, and the ones selected are in proportion to the submissions received.

What about trans male athletes?

It saddened me that no one wrote a letter speaking for transgender athletes in general and trans female athletes in particular ["Trans females aren’t same level," Letters, May 16].

Many female athletes at the highest levels suffer from amenorrhea (absence of menstruation) because of extreme physical conditioning, but that does not disqualify them from competing. Maybe it should, as it means they have less estrogen and more testosterone in their systems.

What about trans male athletes? Should they be allowed to compete or should cisgender (heterosexual) males be handicapped to even the "playing field"?

The number of athletes affected by these laws is extremely small. Bigotry is a big problem in this country. To penalize trans females without penalizing trans males equally using the same reasoning is sexist and unfair.

Rachel Cloward, Huntington Station