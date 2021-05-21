Smithtown schools and community diversity

Smithtown school leaders need not apologize

The article "A debate over race and public schools" Newsday, May 13] reminds me of a telephone call I received 20 years ago when I was a high school principal. It was from an angry parent who could not believe that our school’s graduating class included children of color. He had lived in the school community his whole life and just knew that these children "did not live here." On a few other occasions, I was privately chastised for permitting our non-English-speaking student population to "illegally" attend the school because those students clearly "did not live here." The demographics of many Long Island communities have changed dramatically and rapidly during the past 20 years. By and large, I believe that our schools have done a commendable job of responding to change with a predictable sense of concern and professionalism. After all, we are supposed to be in the business of helping students succeed no matter their race, language, socioeconomic status or disability. While doing so, we have periodically been accused of catering to the needs of children of color and linguistic minorities. In my opinion, Smithtown school officials need not apologize for fulfilling their moral and ethical obligation to all students.

Thomas Troisi, Freeport

Editor’s note: The writer was assistant superintendent of the Valley Stream Central High School District for 14 years and principal of Valley Stream North High School for four years.

I found the comment reported during a recent Smithtown Board of Education meeting to be ironic and wacky. The woman said the district’s "white children . . . are not feeling very welcome right now." This, with a 20% enrollment of minority students that includes Black, Hispanic and Asian students. Black students alone account for 1% of the student population. This, with one Black teacher (0.1%) and 18 Hispanic teachers (2.4%) out of Smithtown’s 742 teachers. If that isn’t the quintessential definition of "white fragility," I don’t know what is.

Jeanne Hebbard, St. James

As a Long Island resident for 62 years and a Smithtown resident for 29, I can confidently assure everyone that the Smithtown school board is not in the business of marginalizing or denigrating white residents in our school district. That people could come to some other idea speaks volumes about their ability to delude themselves and their inability to think critically. It’s no surprise that the people behind this effort hide their identities. Ironically, these people demonstrate that anti-racism education is sorely needed here and has been for a long time. Fortunately, Smithtown is also full of decent people of goodwill.

Dominick Ninivaggi, Nesconset

As a 2012 graduate of Smithtown East, I found the accusations of anti-white bias against the Smithtown Central School District nonsensical. Teaching about racism in American society is absolutely necessary, and in no way should be considered anti-white. I didn’t learn about important Black history like Black Wall Street until college, so the idea that they’re focusing in on anti-white history is wrong. Also, the idea that they’re singling out white students, who make up 80 percent of the school district, is so dumb that it actually prompted me to write this letter. I graduated with two or three Black students, as did my younger brother and sister. "Anti-white" is a dangerous dog whistle for bad-faith actors, and it’s being used to try and scrub the curriculum of American racism. Talk about "1984."

Joseph O’Hara, St. James

School communities must come together

Schools may be in the throes of a racial divide and a dilemma as to how to seek a solution to diversity issues. Retired school superintendent Philip S. Cicero proposed in an op-ed that school districts consider appointing an "independent person to oversee district initiatives and faithfulness to the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion" to ensure compliance ["Opening paths to teacher diversity," Opinion, May 17]. Problems related to diversity are currently hot-button issues. But is the solution to add another administrative layer to deal with issues that may arise to try to solve the problems? School administrators and teachers go through rigorous selection processes before being hired. We should rely upon and trust their integrity. The path forward must be a grassroots effort. Working together with parents and students — yes, students — is what’s needed. Schools will continue to put the right individuals in classrooms and administrative positions, as they’ve done before. And that will include a careful eye toward diversity. But there simply is no quick fix to what may be considered an imbalance in school workforce diversity. The solution to racial and diversity problems will not be top-down directives. It will be school communities coming together to humanely address issues, develop initiatives and put in the hard work necessary to solve problems at the source.

Victor Caliman, Kings Park