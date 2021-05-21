Just Sayin': County could find money on highways -- from drivers

I totally agree with the two letter writers about the lack of police presence and enforcement on the Long Island Expressway ["Police need to catch bad highway drivers," Just Sayin’, May 15]. They are out there but don’t appear to move from where they are parked — by the highway median or on the side of the highway. It seems that 85-100 miles per hour is the new 65 on the LIE 24/7, 365 days a year, all with the blessing of the Suffolk County police. This information could be used to advertise home sales: "With the lack of police enforcement, come live in Suffolk County, where you can drive as fast and reckless as you want." The county executive and legislature should wake up and realize that if they need money, it’s all out there in road fines.

Bob Reynolds, Central Islip

A couple of letters complained about high-speed drivers on our Long Island roads and questioned police action. There are those in the media who vilify some police officers. Many seem to want to defund the police and prosecute members of law enforcement. So I ask: If you are a police officer and you have to decide between losing your job, pension or even your life, do you hesitate on a particular action? Imagine if most people had video and media scrutiny at their place of occupation. I believe our brave police officers across Long Island and our nation are being treated despicably. It's truly workplace harassment.

Lawrence Harkavy, St. James

The biggest problem on the Southern State Parkway is that drivers don’t follow the speed limit. Many go more than 70 miles per hour, and then some swerve in and out of lanes like race car drivers. Years ago, if you missed your exit, you went to the next exit and came back. Now, I see people pull to the shoulder and back up. Texting? It’s another huge issue.

Karl Wilhelm, West Babylon

Hardly any regard for traffic safety

I live on Prospect Avenue in Lynbrook in the 4th Precinct. A stop sign is on the corner across the street from my home. I’d say about 95% of drivers do not stop at this sign. I have written to Nassau County and was told to complain to the precinct, which I have done numerous times. I suggested an unmarked car at the corner, and they send a marked car. Of course, drivers are going to stop when they see that car. Do we have to wait for a fatality? When is the county and/or police department going to do something to resolve this? I have been fighting this issue for years and am just trying to prevent a major accident.

Abe Knaster, Lynbrook