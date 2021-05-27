Repairing roads at night a smart idea

I was under the impression that most road repair is done at night. Recently driving east at about 3 p.m. on the Southern State Parkway from John F. Kennedy International Airport, the traffic was backed up for miles because of a three- or four-man pothole repair team ["Suffolk legislators: State roads in need of repairs," News, May 22].

How much money would it cost to have all road repairs done at night when traffic volume is much lower. During the day, thousands of delayed cars burn gas and pollute the air, not to mention the work hours lost sitting in traffic. It might cost extra money to do repairs at night but save much more for residents during the day.

Barry Goldstein, East Meadow

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is providing money to help fix the Long Island Expressway — that’s great. Now he needs to send us road workers who know how to fix the potholes. Driving on the LIE is like being in a Mario Bros. game. You have to keep swerving to avoid either giant potholes or the fixed ones, which seem just as bad as the holes.

Myra Liguori, Shirley

Recently, traveling eastbound on the Long Island Expressway, I don’t recall seeing the roadway in such disrepair ["Roads of ruin," Editorial, May 16]. Patchwork pothole repairs, unlined lanes and ruts appearing between the lanes at a depth of at least six inches. Lane-changing is a hazard. The roadway reminds me of my travels to rural Africa, India and Egypt. We pay top taxes, top tolls and continue to deal with the poor maintenance and repairs. When can we expect adequate repairs?

Marc N. Siegel, Plainview

I am one of the unfortunate drivers that blew out a tire on the Long Island Expressway ["Hate potholes? Blame ’em on highway funding," Letters, May 23]. Immediately, people slowed down so I could get to Exit 63 and a gas station. A young couple followed me to make sure I was OK and asked if I needed my tire changed. I thanked them, and waited a for the repair service to come. Although it cost me $176 for a new tire, I was reassured of the kindness of strangers.

Marie Shack, Greenport