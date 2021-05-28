Memorial Day weekend a time to reflect

Memorial Day gives us time to reflect

Memorial Day is, and always should be, about remembering members of the Armed Forces who were willing to risk all so that our country might dwell in peace and safety.

It’s not about patriotism, and it’s not a time for fireworks and celebrations. It’s a time of remembrance. It’s a time to pay tribute. And it’s a time to pause and reflect upon the reason behind our country’s greatness.

So as you spend your three-day weekend — by the pool or barbecue, your place of worship or the cemetery — I, as a former Massapequa resident, ask Long Islanders to pause. Simply stop to think about these men and women and what this day is truly all about. They gave their lives for our right to express our feelings, regardless of opinion, and make you safe.

Lou Walker, Cape Coral, Fla.

We, as a nation, have lost the meaning of Memorial Day. This day was put aside to remember, honor and pay tribute to those who died for the United States of America. It saddens me, as it should all real Americans, that this day has been reduced to a "sale day" at nationwide home improvement and furniture chains, as well as car dealerships.

A veteran is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life." That is what Memorial Day is about.

With all the meaningless laws passed by our bloated, self-serving Congress, why not pass a patriotic piece of legislation? Memorial Day is a national holiday in name. Make it one in fact: Require all business be closed.

Michael J. Genzale, Shoreham

This Memorial Day, let us all honor the memory of the men and women who gave their lives defending our great country and protecting our freedoms. At about 12 noon, let’s stand in front of our houses, condos or apartment buildings, greeting our neighbors and proudly waving an American flag to show the world our love for this country and each other. This is a nonpolitical gesture, so no political flags, signs or clothing.

If you served in our military, thank you for your service. Consider wearing an item honoring your branch of service.

Let us give meaning to the song lyric, "Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me." Please spread the love.

John Fontana, Smithtown

We all deserve to be treated with respect

At age 27, I was an adult and would no longer put up with lack of respect. I had been an Air Force officer, a highway designer, a systems engineer and a few other things. I had some titles. So the day that I saw a new physician for the first time, he looked at me and said, "So how are we doing, Mike?" I looked at his business card with his titles and credentials and replied, "Well, Bill, I feel OK, how are you?"

We were good after that, both of us on a first-name basis. So that became my normal way of expecting to be addressed and to address others, the same way for one another. I would hope that all of us would expect to be treated the same way, respectfully.

Michael Furst, Melville