High-speed rail futuristic but not realistic, more

Recall WWII heroes? Today, it’s different

On the anniversary of D-Day, I was so thankful for the sacrifice made by so many members of an entire generation ["Valor behind the lines," News, June 6].

I can’t help but wonder what would have happened if they were like our current generation. Those brave men and women put everything they had on the line for others while this generation has 40% who won’t get a vaccine that will help end this fight, which has already seen more Americans die than in any war. If yesterday’s Americans were as self-centered as today’s, would we all be speaking German or Japanese today?

Daniel Geskie, Valley Stream

Elderly murderers shouldn’t be freed

How self-righteous are some in defense of the rights of incarcerated older inmates ["State legislature must act soon," News, June 6]. There is another perspective to consider.

What about the victims and their families? People who commit murder not only kill others who had a right to live out their lives but also sentence their families and their loved ones to unending grief. Children lose the love and guidance of murdered parents. The repercussions are endless. There seems to be no focus on the murdered individuals.

Where is the consideration for the lives wrongfully destroyed that can never be undone? To callously kill someone and then, because of advanced age, be allowed to go free and resume one’s life is a travesty to the victims and their families. Viewing murder as just a past mistake is simply heartless and unconscionable.

Merna Pickett, Hauppauge

World is watching U.S. mass shootings

Mass shootings are an epidemic destroying America. We don’t often hear about mass shootings in Canada, Western Europe or other civilized countries. The carnage will continue until our local, state and federal officials take a stand and demand more stringent gun laws. How many more innocent Americans have to randomly die?

What is the message that we’re sending to other democratic countries regarding guns in our nation? Are guns more important than the lives of citizens? What will it take for our country’s representatives to stop the madness and demand stricter gun laws?

I don’t think this is what all of our veterans died for. This is insanity, and the world is watching us.

Maureen King Cassidy, Oyster Bay

High-speed rail futuristic, not realistic

Rail lines of any type are intended to move large volumes of people or freight efficiently. Few railroads are self-supporting, and most require government subsidies.

High-speed rail proposals sound futuristic and attract interest, but they are not realistic, only serving limited transportation demands at an astronomical cost ["Letter offers support for rail project," News, June 3].

Communications during the pandemic have shown that many intercity trips via high-speed rail service can be handled electronically, without the physical presence of participants.

John J. Fruin, Amityville

Editor’s note: The writer is a retired transportation planner.

COVID-positive golfer deserved to finish

The third round of the PGA Memorial tournament was the most devastating end to a round of golf that I’ve witnessed ["Leader Rahm nixed by positive COVID test," Sports, June 6]. Jon Rahm had gained a six-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round only to be told by the PGA he tested positive for COVID-19. They quietly informed him on the side of the 18th green in front of puzzled fans and TV viewers. Following the rules, he was forced out of the tournament.

Why couldn’t the PGA wait till Rahm walked into the tent to sign his scorecard before letting him know privately that he tested positive? They should have let him play the last round wearing a mask. Sunday’s final round was one that Rahm deserved to finish.

Eddie Cantor, New Hyde Park

An unusual way to douse NCAA hopes

My heart goes out to the players, coaches, staff, fans and families of the Stony Brook University baseball team, which had its NCAA tournament shot end because of weather ["Rainy weather finishes SBU’s tourney shot," Sports, May 31]. Although this is within the rules, the Seawolves being eliminated this way has to sting more than any loss. The players will rebound, and time will heal their devastation, but they likely will for the rest of their lives wonder, "What if it did not rain?"

George H. Taggart, Hicksville

Don’t set aside merits of paper books

I was shocked to see Newsday run an article referring to books as "dead-tree books" ["Last word on e-readers," exploreLI, May 25]. As a retired teacher, mother, grandmother and lifelong book lover, I found this repulsive.

There is no substitute for a book, for the enrichment it provides to people’s lives, for the feeling of holding a book and turning its pages. Just like there is no real substitute for a good "dead-tree" newspaper.

Susan Beckerman, Huntington