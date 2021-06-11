Foreign hacking of America must stop, freebies and more

Foreign hacking of America must stop

The United States needs to express in no uncertain terms that the cyberhacking episodes that emanate from foreign soil, such as against the Colonial Pipeline, will not be tolerated ["U.S. recovers ransom paid in pipeline hack," News, June 8].

Should these attacks continue, major offensive attacks that exceed the damage that these current cyberattacks have caused us should be initiated. We need to send a message that we can also play this game, and do it better than they can. If not true, we need to develop a better cyberwarfare group to fight this new war.

Then we should start taking out infrastructure of the foreign sponsors. This will send a message.

Patrick Ehmann, Ronkonkoma

U.S. should have gun titling system

Every day, it seems there’s a story about a shooting ["Man shot dead in parked car in West Babylon," News, June 1]. And every day, we hear that what we need is more "gun control."

We actually have fairly effective gun control laws in New York, but they don’t really address the problem. According to a report from the state attorney general’s office, 74% of guns used in crimes come from states with lax gun laws, with nearly all of those guns having been diverted after being initially sold legally.

I propose a nationwide system of gun titling to address this: The most recent titled owner of a firearm should be held legally liable for a gun used in a crime. Guns manufactured after the law would have a manufacturer’s certificate of origin. Owners of guns predating the law would have six months to obtain a title. Anyone using an untitled gun in the commission of a crime would be subject to severe mandatory penalties besides the penalty for the crime itself.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Additionally, it would be illegal to purchase or sell ammunition unless the purchaser presents a valid certificate of title for the firearm in which the ammunition is to be used, and quantity limits should be set as well.

Leonard Cohen, Wantagh

So I ask this: Where are my freebies?

So more and more perks and gifts are being given to people — free tickets, food, special seating, even alcohol — if they get vaccinated ["Campers to get vaccine incentives," News, June 8].

Yet, for nearly a year and a half, I followed every order, rule and mandate given me up to and including social distancing, quarantining, not visiting my dying mom in a nursing home, sanitizing boxes delivered and food packaging taken home, wearing a mask, etc.

Where are the rewards and freebies for those of us who complied?

Anthony Perri, Baldwin

LI Sound rescuer was already a hero to us

The efforts of Suffolk Police Marine Bureau Officers Greg Stroh and Mike Malone in rescuing four men from the Long Island Sound indeed were heroic ["4 men rescued from LI Sound," News, June 8]. Stroh’s work is no surprise to me.

You see, he’s my neighbor. I am gettting on in years and not in great health. This past winter, I was awakened to the sound of Stroh clearing snow from my driveway and walkway — without being asked.

It’s one of countless good deeds he has done over the past few years for my wife and me. Typically, when we thanked him, our neighbor would say, "No big deal" or "Happy to do it." Now, many people know what my wife and I already knew. Stroh is no longer an unsung hero.

Edward Lukoski, Shoreham

GOP vote blocking totally un-American

If Republicans really, actually thought their policies are the best ones for the country, they would be dragging people out of their homes to vote ["Voting restrictions, election denial by some in GOP spark fears," News, June 4].

Instead, they are doing the exact opposite with their disgusting laws to restrict voting to only the people they think are acceptable. It is inherently un-American.

MaryEllen Scherer, New Hyde Park

Give these criminals help, not a release

The homeless, mentally ill and the criminal element are committing crimes against fellow New Yorkers ["Shea: NYPD ‘chasing our tail,’ " News, June 2]. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea asked rhetorically, "What are we doing . . . in society when we are releasing these people right back out onto the street?"

Many who have committed crimes are homeless and need mental help and medication in proper facilities. They should not be put back onto the street to possibly commit more crimes.

An Asian-American woman, for example, was allegedly assaulted in Chinatown by a man who was arrested many times and lives in a homeless shelter. I’m 71 and worry about being attacked and being unable to fight back because of my own health issues.

New Yorkers need protection.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Bellerose