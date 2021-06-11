Just Sayin': Imagining 'Long Island of the Future,' physicians and respect, more

Imagining ‘Long Island of the Future’

With all the talk of infrastructure, let’s picture the "Long Island of the Future." High-speed rail to a Riverhead hub, feeder trolleys and buses connecting to Greenport and Southampton. A second level on the Long Island Expressway from Riverhead to the Queens line and eventually to Manhattan. A bridge-rail-tunnel connection to Connecticut.

The Long Island that we love can be paradise or a disgusting nightmare. We need to rationally alleviate traffic jams and encourage tourism and entertainment. Connect all of our airports to mass transit, with no exceptions, for a seamless ride for travelers. Taxes and subsidies can be used, where appropriate. Have buses meet and wait for trains, using Western Europe as a blueprint. Encourage freight trains, reducing the use of trucks. Encourage hybrid trucks that produce less pollution.

By diminishing traffic, we lower air pollution. Allow solar and wind power on land, where appropriate, to supplement American natural gas — closed landfills would be excellent locations. Expand natural gas pipelines to reduce dependence on imported oil.

Now, that wasn’t too hard. Long Island 2040: a true paradise!

Then, next up: solutions to poverty and hunger.

Alan Cohn, Nesconset

Physicians are not intending disrespect

To the writer who felt disrespected by the physician who referred to him as Mike, unaware of all the amazing achievements Mike had made in his lifetime, let me just say that no disrespect was intended ["We all deserve to be treated with respect," Just Sayin’, May 29].

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What Mike doesn’t understand is that all healthcare providers must refer to their patients by first name due to HIPAA regulations. Using last names, especially in reception areas, can place you in danger of a lawsuit for numerous reasons.

I am a doctor myself, and I call my own physicians and specialists "Doc" as a sign of respect — and a sign that they are in charge of my care. They call me by my first name — knowing full well my title — and it is perfectly acceptable to me.

The writer should get off his high horse and wear a shirt with his numerous degrees printed on them if his ego needs a boost.

Alfred Ciletti, Aquebogue

A writer wrote that we all deserve respect. That’s a wonderful idea. However, I believe that respect must be earned by the way we consistently act and treat other people. I see people throwing used personal protection equipment products, food containers, etc. out car windows and dumping them in store parking lots. I see drivers disregard stop signs and speed limits, and I see kids on bikes riding in the middle of the road challenging drivers. These people do not deserve respect. What they need is to be taught how to behave so they can earn respect.

Bob Wolf, Rockville Centre

Founding Fathers wouldn’t recognize today’s America

Both our Founding Fathers and President John F. Kennedy would be appalled at what has happened to this country. The former because the nation was founded on the basis of the Roman Republic — not the Roman Empire — where the role of the citizen was to serve for a limited period of time and then "return to the farm."

General Cincinnatus was given full dictatorial powers when Rome was under siege, but, after the enemy was defeated, proceeded to relinquish power and literally "return to the farm." Kennedy’s philosophy was also one of service and not entitlement.

Elgin Alexander, Northport