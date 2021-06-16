Readers irked by cops' $3G for bodycams

It is almost inconceivable to believe the amount of greed and ostensible hand-holding that exists between the Nassau County government and the police union.

I have much respect for the men and women in blue who perform tough, dangerous jobs each and every day.

I need to voice my grave consternation about paying these people a significant stipend to wear bodycams ["Agreement on police bodycams," News, June 12].

It seems to me that when a new piece of equipment was required by the policy makers, the officers were simply told to utilize it, and that was that. These cameras have no deleterious effects on either the officers or the public. They can only assist in seeing that justice is served.

Additionally, Nassau County is in difficult financial straits. To give substantial sums to those who wear the cameras seems to be a frivolous waste of much-needed funds. Isn’t it about time we stop these unions from holding the taxpayers "hostage"?

— Michael Wagner, Great River

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The writer was a member of the NYPD for 14 years and a police defense attorney for 11 years.

I totally agree with civil rights attorney Frederick K. Brewington about police being funded $3,000 annually for wearing "a piece of equipment they claim is going to be a benefit to both the public and to the police. They’re not getting paid extra to wear their gun [or] . . . bulletproof vest."

According to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, bodycams will cost an initial $5 million (which in my opinion is a necessity), and 1,700 patrol officers will be paid $3,000 annually to wear them. Does Nassau County have that much money to spend, or does that mean our taxes will go up again?

— Joyce Miller, Jericho

The Nassau County agreement to pay patrol officers to wear bodycams is not a deal. It is a ransom to be paid by taxpayers. How many other police officers around the country get paid to do this? It’s ridiculous.

What’s next? Another stipend to wear a hat or a badge?

— Susan Brown, Levittown

It is outrageous that officers are to be paid an extra $3,000 to wear bodycams.

Not only does it cost the county for the bodycams, but it now needs to pay the police so they are safer. Bodycams will provide the officers with a level of protection against false charges, and they will also provide evidence in court for both the police and citizens.

Are they afraid of a crack in the blue wall of silence?

— Judi Gardner, Melville

I find it disturbing that Nassau County is paying police officers, one of the highest-paid forces in the country, a $3,000 annual stipend to wear bodycams. Sounds like they have to be bribed just to do the right thing. Also smacks of greed.

And they wonder why some people have little respect for them.

— James Brady, Oceanside

I am happy that Nassau County police are getting bodycams. It will make things clearer when the police make mistakes or misbehave, and when they don’t — which I’m sure is the overwhelming majority of the time.

What I don’t understand is why they are getting an extra $3,000 to do this. It’s part of the job. Are they working extra hours? Are they paying for the cameras? No.

Technology changes every day. Little bits of our jobs change fairly regularly. It’s part of life. The union said they were never against cameras. I seem to remember it a bit differently, but maybe I remember it wrong.

— Micky Curry, Massapequa Park

Leave it to our incredible politicians to once again help the highly paid police.

I’m so glad they decided to not include wearing a bodycam in the police contract, which would protect the officer and the county from specious lawsuits. This would have saved millions of dollars in legal fees, but it’s only $8 million per year.

My question is why just stop with paying for bodycams?

What about shoelaces? That should be worth at least $250 a year. I’m sure the officers need sunscreen when venturing outside their cruisers — do you think $500 a year covers that? Let’s not forget dental floss, as we know how important it is to protect the teeth and gums. How about $200 a year?

Finally, where does the $3,000 number come from? Not the cost of the cameras. Maybe the wireless connection, or a wish tree?

I’m sure if given time, our incredible politicians can come up with more things to pay for.

— Bob Cavaliere, Port Jefferson Station