Jan. 6: Where is response from police?

I’ve tried to ignore our country’s precipitous moral decline, the troubling threat to democracy, and a major party’s leaning toward autocracy. Then I read the editorial "Report renews Capitol outrage" [June 11]. Now it’s all come back. We all saw the video.

Several Republican members of Congress have called the attackers unarmed, "peaceful patriots" on a "normal tourist visit." Despite finding countless weapons and obvious ties to extremist groups, Senate Republicans blocked a 9/11-style commission.

I have one overriding question: Where is any response from law enforcement? As a child, I marveled at the legion of blue that crowded our streets when a police officer was slain in the line of duty. Officer Brian Sicknick died, and others were beaten with bats, pipes, etc. Many officers present are battling depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Capitol police were severely undermanned, and many were unarmed and without proper equipment. Add the three-hour delay in sending reinforcements, and I’ll ask again: Where is law enforcement’s response? Where are the current and retired police officers, some of whom write letters to this newspaper?

— Sam Reinkarp, Oceanside

Our nation is still in peril, and Americans should not be complacent about the continuity of our democracy. The Republican Party is still enthralled with former President Donald Trump. There have been many times when voting for the likes of Trump was tempting — the Great Depression, the rioting in our cities in the 1960s, and 9/11. Each time, America steered clear of this temptation. The world is in a struggle between totalitarianism, notably in Russia and China, and free democracies. We saw how tragically this turned out in the 1930s.

It’s critical that our nation be unequivocally on the side of freedom. Many Trump supporters want to return America to yesteryear. You mean when the decision about creating a bipartisan commission looking into Jan. 6 would be a no-brainer?

— Jeff Fass, Sayville