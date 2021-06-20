A life story to inspire all of us, mask quagmire, Pete Alonso

A life story to inspire all of us

I was saddened to read of Joysetta Pearse’s passing "Preserver of ‘hidden’ Black contributions," News, June 16]. Pearse was introduced to me in an Act2 cover story, "Black history in forefront," with the sub-headline "A couple made a priority of using a museum to tell stories they found were not being told" [June 6].

While reading the articles, I learned that she grew up in Brooklyn and as a child she thought all people were the same and shared the same experiences. She said, "I really never had any kind of segregation issue in Brownsville."

Sadly, in 1979 on Long Island, Pearse and her family experienced bigotry in their housing situation. It appears that this injustice did not diminish her kind and generous spirit.

Pearse’s childhood memories resonate with me. I grew up in the Bronx, then moved to Queens. She and I lived in multicultural communities that, I believe, presented us opportunities to accept and interact with people of various ethnicities and experiences.

Her life story should inspire us to serve our communities and accept the distinctive qualities of the people we know and those we have yet to meet.

— Anne Emmerson, Bethpage

Mask quagmire needs patience

Does anyone truly understand the issues at stake in the Hauppauge school district’s debate to wear or not to wear masks in school? As a resident of this community for more than 40 years, something smells rotten ["Anti-mask fury is indefensible," Editorial, June 15]. I know my neighbors well, and few are as crass and vile as has been seen and heard lately in our community. Does this perhaps stink of outside instigators? Maybe so, which makes this whole debate quite political.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Otherwise, what really is the point of such fierce head-banging? Our high school is one of the few I know that is fully air-conditioned.

And this school year is all but over, so like it or not, why get so nasty over this issue? It is far too early to know what our COVID-19 recovery plan will look like come September. So why argue over that now?

Federal (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state mandates will rule, no matter what locals think. School funding (read "taxes") is directly tied to these state requirements.

So what’s the answer to this quagmire? Just suck it up and wait for logical decisions — based on fact, not feelings.

— Michael Filaseta, Hauppauge

The Newsday editorial "Anti-mask fury is indefensible" was curious in its vague position. It seems the editorial board is not totally disagreeing with parents who want a rightful end to the masking of children in 80-degree classrooms, but does disagree with the tone of the conversation and "the example anti-mask parents and advocates are providing children about how a civil society disagrees." Really? And how does a civil society disagree?

Do we attack law enforcement? Do we destroy others’ property? Do we vandalize public spaces? Do we threaten with bodily harm those who disagree with us? The short answer is no, but unfortunately this has become the standard on all sides of the political spectrum. And I believe the parents who want masks off their children’s faces have done none of this. Perhaps the editorial board should apply its standards more evenly.

— Nick Alfano, Farmingville

As I read all the letters of June 14 regarding the protesting of mask wearing, I couldn’t help but wonder about the writers ["It’s time to stop protesting masks"].

One reader wonders what children will remember about their parents’ protests. I guess she forgets about the impression all those protesters and looters in our cities have made on their children.

Another reader who says those protesters must be Blue Lives Matter and Trump 2024 supporters, or protesters of standardized testing, compares the 9/11 deaths to a lack of mask wearing. He puts them all in the same category, which is very biased.

What about the science of wearing a mask? Let’s talk about facts, which don’t seem to be part of their thinking. The facts say: Get vaccinated and you don’t need a mask. Also, children are least likely to get COVID-19, and it should be the parent’s decision about their wearing a mask.

— Marlene D’Amelia, Hicksville

Is it me? I must be missing something. What is all the uproar over masks in schools when there is only one week left in the school year? With 70% of adult New Yorkers vaccinated, students most likely will not be wearing masks when school resumes in September.

Is it really too much to ask that students continue to protect their fellow students and teachers for another week?

— Robert Veeck, Brookhaven

Alonso may be on to something

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso makes several interesting points about the difference in baseballs used in Major League Baseball from year to year ["Pete calls out MLB," Sports, June 10]. In 2018, MLB bought Rawlings, the only company manufacturing baseballs for MLB for decades, creating a conflict of interest — and the ability to conform the baseball to fit its needs. About pitchers doctoring baseballs, players acknowledge it’s been going on for decades. Isn’t it OK, then, for batters to use surveillance cameras to steal signs, or teammates to bang on cans as a signal? Seems like a double standard to me.

— James Fitzpatrick, Kings Park