Ryder cares, and he should not resign

When one serves as a public official, it’s almost inevitable that somewhere along the line one may hastily choose one’s words, and the intent of a message can be misconstrued ["Ryder rejects calls for his resignation," News, June 19].

I know Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder quite well. In 2008, I started the Youth Police Academy to bridge the gap between our at-risk youth and the Nassau County Police Department. Then-Detective Sergeant Ryder was an integral part of that program. He knows that minorities face outright discrimination in the labor market. He knows that economic disparity is a factor that negatively impacts employment opportunities. He knows that educational disparity in our public school systems is a factor in employment opportunities. He knows that Black women face unique burdens in the labor market.

Actions indeed speak louder than words. Ryder is active in the minority community, trying to help it overcome these obstacles. He has an open-door policy and is available 24/7. His personnel moves within the NCPD have elevated minority members to the highest command positions in the history of our department.

Stand by Ryder. He cares.

— Lawrence W. Mulvey, Travelers Rest, S.C.

The writer served as NCPD commissioner from 2007-2011.

Commissioner Patrick Ryder should not resign — because he was absolutely correct ["More calls for Ryder to go," News, June 18].

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Our son is a retired NYPD sergeant. When he went to the police academy, he needed the total support of his family. He moved back home so he would have no bills to pay, a meal on the table every night and his laundry done for him. He required that kind of support to successfully complete the training.

Ryder knows this and was being honest about what it takes to become a police officer.

— Gracie Rugile, Rocky Point

Good for you, Commissioner Patrick Ryder, for not resigning. You spent your whole adult life in law enforcement protecting people, and the "woke" agenda crowd wants to cancel you for an excerpt from an interview taken out of context.

They want scalps, not safety. Don’t fold.

— James Coll, Seaford

MTA should fire all involved in this case

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s response from its inspector general regarding this crime is appalling ["Time theft by LIRR couple," News, June 18]. This couple stole from the MTA, period.

No criminal charges were levied, and the discipline received doesn’t come close to a slap on the wrist. MTA spokeswoman Kayla Shults said, "We take abuse of time and pay violations very seriously." Really?

This couple stole, but they get to continue in their jobs as if nothing happened. What is more alarming is that the MTA authorities in the inspector general’s office let these criminals off the hook.

This event is a microcosm of what is wrong systemically at the MTA and in our society, namely no accountability for one’s actions. It is no wonder the MTA can’t bring its projects in on time or on budget.

An investigation needs to be opened up into the MTA’s inspector general’s office to vet the complete details of this crime and the resultant "punishment." Who in Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny’s office decided this "punishment" and why such leniency?

Set an example to stem the tide of fraudulent activity at the MTA. All of the responsible parties should be fired. The whole thing is disgraceful.

— Patrick Ahern, St. James

The punishment of giving up 25% of their pay for 15 days for the married conductors on the Long Island Rail Road who clocked in for each other and covered each other’s absences is a joke. These employees stole, not from the LIRR but from the taxpayers and commuters who pay their salaries.

They should have been fired as both punishment and a lesson to any other employee who steals from the taxpayers.

— Mark Spund, Oceanside

The punishment the LIRR couple received was not nearly enough. When I was working, we called this fraud and the person was fired, at a minimum, and potentially prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Just imagine a person robbing a bank and being told all will be well if he just returns the stolen money.

Clearly, there is something wrong here, both with the power wielded by the union representing this couple and the weak LIRR management.

— Bruce Glaser, Great Neck

So the MTA takes time theft "very seriously," yet the penalty is the return of funds, a minor monetary penalty and probationary limitations for a year. Why weren’t they fired?

They knowingly stole money for personal gain and weren’t fired. Think about that.

— Tom Carey, Massapequa