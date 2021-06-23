Bishops' vote upsets readers

So the U.S. Conference of Bishops wants to bar Catholic politicians who believe in respecting the right of individual choice from fully participating in Mass ["U.S. Bishops OK steps to rebuke Biden," News, June 19].

This is the same group of men who, for decades, knowingly allowed thousands of priests who were molesting and raping children to celebrate Mass, including administering the Eucharist, hearing confessions and offering last rites. Where was their concern for the rights of children then? Or now, as they continue the cover-up?

The hypocrisy of this clearly political action when viewed in context of their efforts to assure that real, living children remained available to known predators is staggering.

President Joe Biden, and others, simply believe that adults have the right to follow their own beliefs rather than be forced to follow any one religion’s dogma. The bishops, on the other hand, should focus on how to regain some credibility by staying out of women’s reproductive decisions and atoning for the great harm their members did to children and families.

— Cynthia Lovecchio, Remsenburg

Catholic bishops, pressing for withholding Communion from President Joe Biden because of the abortion issue, exhibit remarkable shortsightedness.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

These same bishops spearheaded the Faustian bargain with former President Donald Trump to overlook his countless transgressions over four years in exchange for his anti-abortion judicial selection efforts.

Bishops play politics like bulls in a china shop, with the American people paying a terrible price. Spare America and excise abortion, a moral issue, out of the political arena. Then religious leaders can work to convince expectant mothers the morally acceptable way to proceed.

— David G. O’Brien, Mount Sinai

In weaponizing the Eucharist, are U.S. bishops joining the cancel culture? These bishops are attacking a devout, elected Catholic.

Did they not understand what former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo said at Notre Dame in 1984: "The Catholic who holds political office in a pluralistic democracy . . . bears special responsibility. He or she undertakes to help create conditions . . . where everyone . . . may hold beliefs different from specifically Catholic ones — sometimes contradictory to them; where the laws protect people’s right . . . to choose abortion. Catholic public officials take an oath to preserve the Constitution that guarantees this freedom . . . not because they love what others do with their freedom . . ."

The bishops, in focusing on reproductive politics, also missed Pope Francis’ principles "equally sacred" to the defense of the unborn and the words of San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy: "The comprehensiveness of Catholic social teaching points to an understanding of justice, life and peace that refuses to be confined to narrow boxes." He cited opposition to abortion and climate change with equal moral priority.

It appears the majority of Catholic bishops are hell-bent to make the American church a bastion for narrow partisan issues. That’s not very Christian.

— Jim Morgo, Bayport

What happened to the separation of church and state?

The U.S. Catholic bishops have finally crossed the Rubicon. Their job as religious leaders is to advise, guide and preach to their parishioners.

Apparently they think they can do their jobs through intimidation. I was always taught that in the end, God will make the final determination on one’s eternal status, not the clergy. The church should stay on its side of the line and let their parishioners think and make their own decisions. After all, isn’t that what humans are supposed to do?

It is such actions by the Catholic bishops that brought about the "Reformation" under Martin Luther in 1517.

— James J. McCormick, E. Northport

U.S. bishops should be thankful they have a moral practicing Catholic in the White House. Instead, they choose to rebuke him. They should stop protecting predators and protect children from priests who abuse them. They are truly hypocrites.

— Mary McKenna, N. Bellmore

The writer is Nassau County leader of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests).

The bishops’ recent vote is in direct opposition to Jesus’ teachings. Since many Catholic politicians from both political parties also support laws that the church deem as sins (e.g., the death penalty), will they also stop allowing these individuals from joining the meal on Sundays? If not, then this is simply a blatantly partisan move by the bishops.

In these divisive times, the church should be an instrument of healing rather than allowing this holy sacrament to be used as a vehicle for exacerbating political animosities.

Can you imagine Jesus denying a place at the table for anyone?

— Mark Nocero, Smithtown