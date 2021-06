Work together to probe grid scheme

The alleged criminal actions by the five former National Grid employees for their own personal monetary gain have a direct negative effect on Long Island National Grid and PSEG Long Island ratepayers ["Five ex-National Grid workers charged in kickback scheme," News, June 18].

National Grid, the Long Island Power Authority and New York State Public Service Commission need to work together to investigate this and the cost implication to Long Island ratepayers regarding these National Grid employees’ criminal gains.

How did this fall through an established National Grid invoice processing process? Integrity of review and approval needs to be ensured.

If these employees are proven guilty, or admit guilt, then the bottom line is that National Grid needs to reimburse ratepayers the money these employees stole.

— Ken Mackin, Nesconset

The writer is a retired National Grid senior security manager.

New ‘Hub’ stores would create mess

After reading "March targeted for ‘Hub’ ground breaking" [News, June 20], I was surprised at the politicians’ decisions and optimism. Maybe they should ride down Hempstead Turnpike and count the vacant stores lining the turnpike. Or the vacant ones along Old Country Road. Do we really need new retail stores? When the Islanders have played at Nassau Coliseum, the turnpike traffic is a mess. Imagine this traffic disaster every day. Let’s pass on this idea.

— Kevin McCaffrey, E. Meadow

Singing the praises of Islanders fans

I root for the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL.

But Islanders fans are my favorites, win or lose Wednesday night, with their sweet singing voices during the playing of the national anthem ["O say, can those Islanders fans sing!," Opinion, June 20]. God bless them all. Keep on singing.

— Brian Agersea, Glendale