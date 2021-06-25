Readers' bishop views, spraying for ticks, more

Letters on bishops create stir

As a practicing Catholic, I found the collection of letters from readers "upset" with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voting to withhold the Holy Eucharist from pro-choice politicians truly laughable and sad at the same time ["Bishops’ vote upsets readers," Letters, June 23].

Perhaps if pro-choice politicians did not legalize in 2019 abortions of third-trimester pregnancies and seriously consider a political push to eliminate the long-standing 1976 Hyde Amendment [banning the use of federal funding to pay for abortions through Medicaid], the USCCB would not have been forced to take this vote.

These are desperate times, when federal taxes could be used for abortion. It’s sickening. It is sad that not one of the letters recognizes the sanctity of human life. The human carnage of the millions of aborted children is reprehensible. As with everything these days, political balance and compromise is completely lost.

I certainly can imagine Jesus "denying a place" at His table for people and politicians who promote the death and destruction of God’s greatest gift, in His image, the miracle of human life.

— Marc de Venoge, Manhasset

The June 23 letters all seemed to take the Catholic bishops to task. I wonder how many of the writers correctly understand the role of bishops in the church. Unfortunately, we are living in a time when attempting to correct or counsel someone is not politically correct.

One reader writes, "The church should stay on its side of the line . . ." The church is doing that when the bishops agree to invite the faithful to take a deeper look into the Eucharist and its meaning for living a life in imitation of Christ. I fail to see this as doing "their jobs through intimidation," as the writer claims.

The Eucharist, Catholics believe, is a gift of Jesus. How does one treat such a gift? That I think is what the bishops ask believers to consider: If they have fallen short in understanding the Eucharist, to have the courage to take steps to walk and live as guided by Christ and his church.

— Bernard Zablocki, Ridgewood

Biden a hypocrite regarding church

To call President Joe Biden a practicing Catholic is a falsehood. Just going to Mass every week does not make you a practicing Catholic. If you go to Mass every week and someone dies because of your actions on Tuesday, you are not a practicing Catholic.

You’re a practicing Catholic if you follow the scriptures, tradition and teachings of the Catholic Church. The church teaches life is sacred and killing a sin. If Biden were a "practicing" Catholic, he would be against aborting the most innocent in society, as would any politician who favors abortion.

— Stephen Bach, Port Jefferson Station

Because a person goes to church and bows his head doesn’t makes him devout or holy. President Joe Biden is immoral. It isn’t his not criticizing abortion but his advocating for abortion that is abominable.

— Veronica Maggi, Mineola

Bishops should try catching up to Jesus

I love the Eucharist too much not to speak up and out about the bishops’ "study" of the matter of whether President Joe Biden is worthy to partake of Mass ["U.S. Bishops OK step to rebuke Biden," News, June 19].

I write speaking for myself and not my North Fork congregation, the Orient Congregational Church. I write because I love the Eucharist, the Mass, the ritual, the table. It is the one place where people who support the right to choose an abortion and those who adamantly do not can be together. Likewise, murderers, rapists, drug addicts and the occasional "I never did anything wrong" person can show up and experience the remembrance of Jesus’ love for them. Even the sanctimonious are welcome.

Many think Jesus was crucified because he ate with the wrong people. We ourselves will be spiritually crucified if we don’t figure out what the Eucharist truly means. It is a place of acceptance. It promises that all will eventually eat, and even eat together. No one can keep you away from the love of God. Biden really knows that. I pray for the bishops to catch up to Jesus.

— The Rev. Donna Schaper, Orient

Dangers of not spraying for ticks

I totally agree with the reader about park spraying for ticks ["County should spray for ticks in parks," Letters, June 18]. Two years ago, my fiance was bitten by a tick in central Suffolk County, with no telltale bulls-eye showing up, and he wound up in the hospital.

The infectious disease doctor said he not only had Lyme disease but had also contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Suffolk County definitely should spray for ticks. Lyme disease is no joke. With the number of deer in Suffolk, we need to try to protect people.

— Grace Califano, Coram