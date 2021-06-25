Just Sayin': Jury duty a delight, chicken delivery, more

Jury duty a delight, not a chore

I just finished five days as a juror in a civil trial. My experience could be a model for how America should function. The six-person jury comprised two immigrants (from India and Pakistan), a woman with a Haitian father, and three Caucasians with European heritage. We were four men and two women, ranging in age from mid-20s to 80, a cross-section of the country.

Our differences in age and background didn’t seem to matter. We quickly focused on our task and did it thoughtfully and respectfully. It was an interesting, even moving, experience.

I urge anyone who has the opportunity to serve on a jury to do so. Of course, serving is the duty of a citizen, but it can also be a profound and heartwarming experience.

Barbara Cohen, Glen Cove

Now, the franchise doesn’t need me

Throughout the height of the pandemic, I ordered delivery from my local fried chicken restaurant on a somewhat regular basis. Why? In a minimal way to support a local establishment. The other night, I decided that fried chicken would hit the spot. To my surprise, and more than annoyance, suddenly I lived too far away for such delivery. Where is their commitment? Where is their caring? Is it gone when customers are "not needed"? Shame on the franchisee who would condone this.

Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington

Political T-shirts don’t belong at fairs

I recently attended a town street fair in Kings Park, enjoying the various musical performances and booths. It was spoiled by a political booth at a major intersection. The booth proudly displayed T-shirts and derogatory, even vile signs and other far-right sentiments about our governor and president. While people have the right to express opinions, it was meant to stir controversy. I question the wisdom, in these divided times, of having a display like this at a fair that is supposed to bring people together.

Russell Alexander, Brentwood

Phone scammers should get real jobs

I’ve reached a new milestone, a scam caller purporting to be my grandson, which is usually followed by a request for emergency bail money. These parasites phone seniors until they find one with a fragile enough memory to believe them. I hung up, telling him I don’t have a grandson. With jobs going begging, why don’t these bozos get an honest job?

Michael Quane, South Hempstead