Juneteenth, Cherry Grove, more

Adults must impart decency to our kids

Regarding the letter about Smithtown schools, "Parents are better to teach ethics to kids" [June 21], it is obvious that many parents are incapable of teaching ethics and morals to children, based on the bullying, racism and anti-Semitism in our nation, no less throughout the world.

In fact, our children learn from the adults in their lives to either be accepting, compassionate and empathetic to others — or to bully and display bigotry and racism. This has nothing to do with being "radical leftists" or "extreme rightists" or with "Marxism." This has nothing to do with decency and integrity in our nation and world. We as adults must do our part.

I can only wonder what the reader’s concern is about teaching "equity and inclusivity" to children in a neutral environment of our schools. As a parent in his school district, he should be able to participate in the curriculum offered to do this and to share his concerns so that he will be more comfortable with what is being imparted to his children.

— Lynn Gergen, Lido Beach

Anyone is welcome in Cherry Grove

As a longtime gay white female homeowner in Cherry Grove, I take issue with comments by Tomik Dash and Tim Tareco regarding racism in Cherry Grove ["A holiday of hope," News, June 19].

I want to correct any perception their comments might have left about racism in our community and the charge that many people of color do not feel welcome here. This is nonsense.

For decades, Cherry Grove has been in the forefront in the fight for justice and equality for gay residents and visitors; men, women and transgendered people; Black and white. We fought the good fight years ago when gay men were routinely arrested here and jailed by police. We have endured hate crimes and violence, AIDS and its stigma, and we have stood together when our transgendered brothers and sisters were attacked.

Dash says he doesn’t see many people like him in Cherry Grove. That means he has not looked at our beach on a weekend, full of people of color, sometimes 50% or more. He hasn’t looked in our bars and restaurants, or at our business owners and their staff.

— Joyce Yaeger, Cherry Grove

Juneteenth may be just a smokescreen

I was happy that Congress passed the Juneteenth federal holiday ["Juneteenth a fed holiday," News, June 18].

What I fear is that this new holiday is a smokescreen so people will not realize that if the voting rights bill is not passed, Congress is supporting "Jim Crow" policies. Given the choice, I would choose protecting the right to vote.

— Christine Martin, Queens Village

Let’s celebrate Juneteenth. It’s time for inclusivity, diversity and equity. I am not going to debate where and when it should be taught. I am not going to debate what it should be called. But it should be part of the American experience.

— Brad Lindell, Miller Place

A COVID-19 article worth celebrating

If there ever was a reason to celebrate, this headline should be it: "Officials: Zero deaths among fully vaccinated LIers" [News, June 24]. If there ever was a reason to get vaccinated, this article should convince you. If there ever was an article you want to share, this one is it.

What wonderful news. Thank you, science, for this COVID-19 vaccine so I can feel free to see family and friends, go to shows, eat out and travel. The data the article shared was impressive and immensely reassuring.

In fact, if there ever was an article that should be on the front page in giant letters, this article is it.

— Madeline Nelson, Northport

Cartoon poking fun at president is no joke

The cartoon by Tom Stiglich showing a wheezing President Joe Biden facing off against a muscular Russian President Vladimir Putin was in poor taste ["Cartoon roundup," Opinion, June 19].

Was the cartoonist actually watching the two men in Geneva? Our president sat erect, spine straight, in a well-fitting suit, legs crossed at the knee. Putin sat slumped, legs spread wide in a suit that looked ill-fitting. Our president had a firm demeanor, Putin appeared bored. To draw Putin as a strongman was an insult both to our president and our country.

— Laura Gramm Leone, Dix Hills

How do electric car drivers pay their way?

Most car drivers pay taxes every time they go to the gasoline pump, and that helps repair our roads, so how do all these new electric car drivers pay their way ["Telsa Model 3 tops ranking of most American," LI Business, June 24]?

I wonder about that.

— Gary R. Henderson, Center Moriches