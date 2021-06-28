Offshore power, toxic-water bill, top senior, more

Offshore wind power more important now

The upcoming wind farm will be a mere blur on the horizon and a blast of clean renewable power for Long Island and our country. Praise to President Joe Biden for prioritizing new offshore wind leases, already welcomed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration "Virtual look at wind farm from Jones beach shore," News, June 22]. Offshore wind power is more important than ever in view of the failure of the State Legislature to bring crucial climate legislation to the floor this session. In lieu of an outright ban on new methane-spewing, toxic gas plants, Cuomo must withhold permits for each one independently.

A bill mandating zero-emission buses also was held up. Cuomo and New York administrative agencies are on the hook to make sure regulations like the Advanced Clean Truck regulation are put in place. We need electric buses, trucks and cars for cleaner air and to fight climate change.

Rebecca Marks, Merrick

Cuomo needs to act on toxic-water bill

The State Legislature just passed a comprehensive bill to expand testing for toxic chemicals in our state’s drinking water. This bill will jump-start testing for 40 emerging contaminants in drinking water by every New York water utility.

Approximately 2,000 small water utilities have not been required to test for these contaminants specified in the bill.

I eagerly look forward to quick action from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to inform all New Yorkers of what’s in their water.

Joseph M. Varon, West Hempstead

The writer is past president of the state Marine Educators Association

Hard work can pay off to become a cop

Regarding police recruiting, my, how times have changed "Barriers to badges on LI," News, May 27]. I found myself looking back to the time I decided I would like to become a police officer.

I took classes in criminal justice at Suffolk Community College. I bought books to help me prepare for the civil service exams. I took every police test that came up, often for jobs I had no interest in but took the test to gain the experience of taking the tests.

I ran, I worked out in order to prepare for the physical agility test. I set a goal, and then I worked hard to attain it. It all paid off — I had a wonderful career.

And it seems that somehow it has become county government’s job to spend taxpayer money going around begging people to apply for police jobs.

David Sheehan, Hauppauge

The writer retired as a deputy sheriff lieutenant after serving 26 years with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Isles’ season really ends on sour note

Newsday sport columnist Neil Best wrote that the throwing of debris, including beer cans, was widely criticized outside Long Island and that it should not become a tradition after big wins "A sweet ride with a sour finish," Sports, June 26]. But he then wrote that it was understandable, given the circumstances.

As an Islanders fan since the beginning and a season ticket holder from 1977 through 1984, I could not disagree more.

The throwing of dangerous objects not only endangered the players but also the fans situated between the thrower and the ice. This should not be tolerated at any time. It puts the fans in a poor light and makes it harder to show that Islander fans are the best in any sport. Their season has ended, and I hope it never happens again.

Steve Boyce, Dix Hills

Teen is a truly ‘Extraordinary senior’

It was so good to read the article that included Peter Thais, a Mohawk teen who is graduating from St. Dominic high school and featured as one of Long Island’s "Extraordinary Seniors" ["Guided by a strong sense of self," LIlife, June 13]. American Indian tribes are notable for their wide diversity of lifestyles, beliefs, art forms and dress. This strengthens America as a nation today. Thais’ Mohawk (Iroquois Confederacy — Haudenosaunee) heritage is reflected on the LIlife cover in his authentic dress — a beaded, feathered headdress, a seed bead wolf clan rosette medallion, a ribbon shirt, a traditional hickory lacrosse stick, and an eagle feather. He truly deserved to be noted as a high school student "who represents the best that Long Island has to offer."

Chet Lukaszewski, Huntington

The writer introduced and taught an American Indian Studies course for his last 27 years at Syosset High School before retiring.