LIPA's deal with PSEG, Biden cartoon

LIPA’s ‘ironclad’ deal with PSEG a concern

I’m relieved that LIPA’s tentative contract would keep PSEG Long Island in place "only" "until at least 2025" — and not until 2525. I’m pleased that the lyrics of "In the Year 2525," the one-hit-wonder by Zager and Evans in 1969, does not even mention PSEG ["LIPA, PSEG reach terms on a new contract," News, June 28].

I’m not as hopeful as LIPA chief executive Tom Falcone, who said the contract "would give us faith" that past failures "won’t happen again" — because I believe PSEG to be quite capable of coming up with creative, new, first-time failures.

Falcone said that the contract has "ironclad" terms that PSEG must meet, but I’m guessing those terms are more likely "aluminum-foil-clad."

Finally, while Falcone only weakly said that if PSEG doesn’t meet LIPA’s "ironclad" terms, "We’ve retained our rights to consider our other options" and "Either they’re going to perform or at some point we have to say this isn’t working," he also brags that the new contract will keep PSEG "on a short leash."

I know, however, that even dogs on a "short leash" can befoul their surroundings as easily as can those on a long leash.

Richard Siegelman, Plainview

Biden is fair game, just as Trump was

I am amazed that someone actually wrote in complaining about a cartoon poking fun at President Joe Biden ["Cartoon poking fun at president is no joke," Letters, June 28]. I’m even more amazed that the letter actually was published after we endured four years of Newsday cartoons lampooning former President Donald Trump. I am sick and tired of liberals crying when it happens to them but silent when they perpetrate it on others. Biden is open to a joke just as Trump was.

Bruce Poulos, Massapequa