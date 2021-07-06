Bishops mistaken about Biden

Just when I thought the topic of withholding the Eucharist from President Joe Biden was done, along comes Rick Hinshaw’s essay discussing the authority of Catholic bishops ["Of Joe Biden and his immortal soul," Opinion, June 29].

But Hinshaw forgets that all power and authority come from God. Any priest or bishop or cardinal is just a channel of God’s love.

Hinshaw states that it isn’t the bishops’ position to punish but to "safeguard souls." However, I must ask, who needs a doctor more, the heathy or the sick? If Biden is such a sinner for his beliefs, he needs the Eucharist more, not less. In fact, all wayward souls could use the body of Christ, including convicts and politicians. Let’s not get into a pattern of bargaining the Eucharist for whom it displeases. The power and authority is in the bread, not those who administer the bread.

A previous letter writer, responding to another reader, stated that he could "imagine Jesus ‘denying a place’ at His table" for those promoting death and destruction of God’s greatest gift ["Bishops’ vote is the right move," Letters, June 25]. But that is not the Jesus whom I imagine. My God is of love and forgiveness. Infinite love means infinite forgiveness. If only we could be so charitable.

Matt Reuschle, Northport

There are many misstatements in Rick Hinshaw’s essay on President Joe Biden and the bishops, but the biggest problem is his incorrect characterization of Biden as "pro-abortion." No one advocates abortion. The correct terminology is pro-choice, which means holding the position that the decision belongs to the woman and her conscience, not to a panel of elderly bishops and certainly not the government.

Furthermore, the insistence that abortion is ending a human life is a religious belief which I do not share, nor do millions of other people. Biden is a devout Catholic, but it is his sworn duty to protect the American separation of church and state. Under this cherished freedom, the bishops are free to preach their beliefs, but they have no business trying to shame Biden (and it is disingenuous to pretend this document is not about targeting him personally). Perhaps they should spend their time helping the poor and those suffering from injustice instead. Jesus urged this repeatedly.

Lori Cresci, Huntington

I am a practicing Catholic, but I have to disagree with Rick Hinshaw’s statement "nor is it for us as Catholic laity to judge how a bishop should exercise this authority." Nonsense. American Catholics today tend to be intelligent, educated and capable of developing conscience and using that conscience to inform decisions. On the other hand, there is a tendency to overlook or ignore dogma to which we are told to blindly adhere because the bishop said so.

As an informed electorate, we question and judge our elected officials. I cannot understand how anyone can believe that bishops should be granted a different, higher standard when they are so patently secretive and nontransparent.

Jane Graver, East Setauket

I disagree with Rick Hinshaw’s essay that the bishops’ awesome responsibility should have been exercised on this. They allowed countless numbers of children’s lives to be altered forever because of the heinous acts of many priests.

As Jesus said: Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Having a moral Catholic person in the White House is a good thing. Bishops, clean your own house, admit your mistakes and leave this good man alone. I am confident he never encouraged anyone in his family to have an abortion.

Let’s encourage those who would choose abortion to instead choose life along with all the services and support needed to make this decision.

Jo-Tina DiGennaro, Bayville

Biden’s reckoning day will be coming soon

Frankly, we cannot sit in judgment of President Joe Biden ["Biden a hypocrite regarding church," Letters, June 25]. Biden can pass himself off as a practicing Catholic, but his stance on abortion goes against the teachings of the Catholic faith. As a Catholic, one cannot have a position of being against abortion but facilitate through your actions the ability of a woman to have one.

That is a contradiction and defies church teaching. Biden uses this stance for political expediency, and his actions appear hypocritical. He appears to use his Catholic faith to present a devout image but espouses a policy that is against church teachings.

It is not up to us to judge Biden, but his day of reckoning is coming sooner than later, and on that day he will stand before God, who will then determine what awaits him for all eternity.

Michael Fitzpatrick, Massapequa Park