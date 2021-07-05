Spota sentence delay, Cosby reversal, more

Spota sentence delay is outrageous

In 2019, former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and former Assistant District Attorney Christopher McPartland were convicted of despicable crimes in federal court ["Spota, aide teams in court," News, July 1].

The crimes were particularly egregious because they severely damaged the criminal justice system. They not only broke the law, they also conspired with a police officer to ensure that their criminal conspiracy would go undetected and unpunished.

If I am convicted in federal court of any garden-variety crime, not one that undermines the justice system, would I be out of jail awaiting sentencing for nearly two years? As a former prosecutor, I can assure you this type of delay in sentencing is outrageous. The saying "justice delayed is justice denied" doesn’t disappear when a crook is convicted.

— Chris Marzuk, Greenlawn

The writer is a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Cosby reversal has major repercussions

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s verdict overturning Bill Cosby’s conviction in the sexual assault case that rocked the world of entertainment, not only in America but across the world, has reopened the deep wounds of a multitude of victims who came forward, and many more who didn’t or couldn’t because of the statute of limitations ["Court throws out Cosby conviction," News, July 1].

The court’s order vacating his incarceration may have been based on a legal technicality that paved Cosby’s escape route. The tremendous resource power of Cosby, once revered as "America’s dad," could easily fund a battery of lawyers relentlessly attacking the conviction for the past two years, and that perhaps made the difference.

Sadly, Cosby’s release could embolden the likes of sex offenders such as Harvey Weinstein and might deter sexual assault victims from coming forward and pressing charges against the rich and famous and facing the fear of being "named and shamed."

— Atul M. Karnik, Woodside

Trump charges made to catch biggest fish

A reader was probably correct in asserting that the charges against the Trump Organization’s Allen Weisselberg relate to fairly (albeit regrettably) common violations of the tax code as "small potatoes" ["Trump Organization? It’s small potatoes," Letters, July 1].

However, "What about the other guys," like bigger firms, is not an effective legal defense that excuses a violation of the law or is likely to persuade a jury to exonerate a defendant.

Moreover, the case will probably be followed by much more serious charges against the Trump Organization and, perhaps, against former President Donald Trump himself as its indisputable leader.

If the company concealed "lavish perks to valued employees" as tax-deductible expenses when it was known that, in fact, they were intended as tax-free gifts, that would constitute a blatantly legitimate charge of tax fraud.

In my view, it is highly likely that the impetus behind the charges against Weisselberg will prove to have been a straw dog as part of an effort to harvest a much larger spud.

— Robert I. AdleR, Port Washington

Don’t announce early election results

I agree with William F.B. O’Reilly that "voting debacles erode trust and confidence" [Opinion, July 2]. Here’s a simple way to improve elections: Do not announce preliminary results. It is like declaring a winner at halftime. If the presumptive winner finally loses, backers will feel cheated and faith in the process is eroded.

— Thomas Bannon, Bellerose