Racism, hot dog eating contest and building permits

Reader denies being a racist, but . . .

A reader made a number of peculiar statements regarding racism ["This parent is wrong about U.S. racism," Letters, June 30]. She starts by saying she is not a racist, then proceeds to lay out a pretty convincing argument suggesting otherwise.

"I’m not a racist if I say all lives matter." Of course, all lives matter. Absolutely. But the phrase "Black Lives Matter" is a reminder to some that Black lives are equally as valuable, particularly where it concerns equal enforcement under the law.

"I’m not a racist if I teach my children that education is the key to one’s future — as my mother taught me." Black mothers don’t? And "I believe there should be standards and tests to enter prestigious schools." (The missive continues.)

"I’m not a racist if I say that critical race theory is racist." CRT is a way of understanding how American racism has shaped public policy. For example, the housing segregation issue on Long Island. Some justifiably declare "never forget" while, for others, it’s "never remember."

If we don’t agree with patriots like this reader, she says we should all leave the country — agree with me or leave. Besides race, she should consider brushing up on civics as well.

— Patrick Connelly, Oceanside

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A reader wrote that she was "fed up with hearing that because I’m white I’m somehow a racist." I wouldn’t blame her, but nobody is saying that. However, a major news network keeps pushing that narrative.

She said she’s "not a racist if I say that critical race theory is racist and teaches our children to see the color of one’s skin and not the character of one’s person." Again, I would agree, but that’s not what critical race theory teaches. However, a major news network is pushing that narrative.

She admits that "we have racist problems in our country that affect Blacks, whites, Latinos and Asians." Care to guess which major news network pushes the racism narrative?

I agree, these things do not make her "racist." But the words that exist to describe someone who does not seek out knowledge and accurate information from which to base one’s opinions aren’t much kinder.

— Robert Emproto, Huntington

Hot dog contest would sadden sage

It’s darkly ironic that this year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest took place in Maimonides Park, a baseball stadium in Coney Island ["New hot dog record for Chestnut," News, July 5]. The United Nations estimates that 690 million people went hungry in 2019. The sage Maimonides would have opposed "competitive eating" events.

Indeed, he said that Jewish law required a completely opposite kind of activity. In his Mishneh Torah, a 12th century book of Jewish religious law, Maimonides said that food collectors should "travel through public places to gather the bread and foodstuffs . . . from whomever volunteers it, and . . . distribute it in the evening among the poor, giving each poor person enough to get through the day."

Maimonides, for sure, would have rejected the "sport" of competitive eating.

— Steve Vitoff, Huntington

Many factors affect permit backlogs

A Newsday editorial suggested that a five-month backlog of building permits is an Islandwide problem ["Permit backlog must be eased," Editorial, June 21]. Backlogs in most towns are much lower. The delays are caused by several factors that weren’t mentioned.

Your assumption that engineers and architects always submit correct plans is false. Design professionals prepare plans that meet their clients’ desires. Local government plan reviewers ensure that plans meet the required state building and local zoning codes to continue work. If there are errors or missing information, the examiner informs the professional. This takes time.

Staffing shortages add to the problem. In some towns, employees can’t take time off. Additionally, the governor’s executive orders during the pandemic allowed only essential work to continue, slowing some projects. As the pandemic eases, backlogged work will move forward.

Under self-certification, a licensed professional is not likely to reject one’s own plan. Once the permit is issued, the building inspector ensures that construction matches the plan. When a building inspector finds fault after work has begun, it means a costly revision that could’ve been avoided.

Building permits have checks and balances for a reason. Our municipalities should look for ways to properly staff and resource building departments instead of abandoning this responsibility.

— Jerry Laricchiuta, Commack

The writer is president of the Civil Service Employees Association Long Island region.