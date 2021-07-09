Minor-crime stats should be reported

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced that major crimes are down 10.5% in the county ["Nassau: Crime down," News, July 2]. That is excellent, and the credit belongs to Ryder and all the hard-working police officers who put their lives on the line for us every day.

However, why do police departments continue to mention only major crimes and not minor crimes such as petit larcenies, assault misdemeanors, criminal mischief, etc. These crimes affect the average person more often than major crimes. Larcenies from vehicle break-ins and stolen auto parts have been a constant problem over the past year in my neighborhood.

In most cases, if the value of stolen properties is $1,000 or less, these incidents will be classified as a petit larceny misdemeanor. Vandalism appears to be on the rise, as well.

— Nicholas Spataro, Massapequa Park

LIRR must check growth projections

In our new COVID-19 world, the Long Island Rail Road has to reevaluate anticipated future ridership growth projections ["The great office debate," Explore LI, June 30]. Anticipated ridership figures for the $11.2 billion East Side Access to Grand Central Terminal, $2.6 billion Main Line Third Track and 50% increase in reverse peak commuters all need to be updated.

More people are going to continue telecommuting from home part- or full-time. Both employers and employees have seen the benefits, cost savings and increases in productivity. Fewer face-to-face meetings and conferences will take place, with increased use of Zoom and other technologies.

— Larry Penner, Great Neck

The writer is a transportation historian who worked for the Federal Transit Administration Region 2 New York Office.

Police officer’s good deed is applauded

Thank you, Suffolk County Police Officer Pete Zotos, for restoring my faith in humanity ["Traffic stop leads to a gift," News, July 4]. Not only did you brighten the day of driver Mario Romero by buying a bigger, better-fitting car seat for his 2-year-old son, you certainly brightened mine, too. Great work!

— Mary Keogh, Massapequa Park

People, learn from banned sprinter

I grow increasingly confused amid charges of racism here. If I had the opportunity to compete in the Olympics, and the rule is that if I smoked marijuana I could not participate, guess what I would not do, regardless of how misguided the rule might be ["Denied by pot test," Sports, July 3]. Sha’Carri Richardson herself gets it, taking full responsibility for the choices she made.

People really need to get off their soap boxes and listen to and learn from her.

— Drew Oringer, Syosset

Zeldin vote on statues’ removal significant

The House of Representatives rightfully approved a bill to remove busts and statues in the U.S. Capitol that honor white supremacists and leaders of the southern states during the Civil War ["House OKs removal of statues," Nation, June 30].

But the article did not mention that among the 120 Republicans who voted against the bill was Rep. Lee Zeldin, the presumptive Republican nominee for governor. His no vote should come as no surprise after the Jan. 6 insurrection, when backers of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol. Zeldin, in essence, stood with the insurrectionists by voting not to certify the 2020 presidential election.

— Edmund Fountaine, Oakdale

Discover Long Island’s hidden jewels

I appreciate the editorial highlighting Long Island’s vital role in securing America’s independence ["Marking LI’s role in nation’s birth," July 2].

I’ve often thought that Long Island’s contributions to American history have been overlooked. One of the joys I have had since leaving Congress has been visiting treasures like Raynham Hall in Oyster Bay and St. Georges Manor Cemetery in East Setauket, among others. There are hidden jewels such as the tiny Townsend Cemetery on a hill in Oyster Bay where Revolutionary War hero Robert Townsend is buried.

At a time when our politics grows more virulent and tribal, I urge my neighbors to learn about Long Island’s indispensable role in "securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity."

— Steve Israel, Oyster Bay

The writer is a Democrat who served Huntington in Congress from 2001 to 2017.