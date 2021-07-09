Just Sayin': Freedoms, Broadway reopening, baseball hypocrisy

Don’t take our American freedoms for granted

I believe America has lost its mind.

This "woke" movement needs to wake up ["I am proud to say that I am ‘woke,’ " Just Sayin’, July 3].

In the United States, we enjoy freedoms not enjoyed elsewhere. We have elected officials disparaging the greatness of this country, parents who don’t want their children to pledge their allegiance to our flag, and athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

So I say to those people, and anyone else who feels that this country is so horrible: Leave. You are free to leave if you aren’t proud to be an American. The operative word here is free.

All the freedoms that we enjoy and take for granted can be taken away from us in a heartbeat if we don’t regain our patriotism.

— Valerie Romeo, Bayport

In today’s society, we’re living in one big ball of confusion

Cancel culture . . . MeToo . . . critical race theory . . . virtue signaling . . . MAGA, etc. It seems that today’s society revolves around this verbiage. Whether it emanates from the "talking heads" on cable news or network TV or from the volatile activists at the opposite ends of the political spectrum, many people continue to spew out vitriol and hate. Almost everyone appears to have an agenda, and all we ever seem to hear is angry rhetoric. No one seems to listen to the other person. There is no interest in constructive dialogue.

Will we ever reach the point in our current existence where we can sit down and talk with each other in calm measured tones and try to reach a reasonable consensus?

Has the concept of compromise been lost forever?

We must truly get our act together if this society is to move forward as one. Let’s give all of our children a chance to survive and thrive for generations to come.

— Joel Reiter, Woodbury

Broadway is reopening, but our safety is a concern

Leida Snow’s essay on Broadway’s reopening overlooks the 800-pound gorilla in the room ["Will Broadway fill up again?" Opinion, June 19].

While there is concern about COVID-19 protocols, there is also concern about safely getting to and from the theater. News stories about increases in some violent crimes and dangerous incidents on the subway makes the trip seem hazardous.

Going to the theater and dinner is one of my great enjoyments, but having to constantly look over my shoulder puts a damper on that enjoyment. For Broadway and the city to thrive again, people must feel safe.

— Rich Corso, Oceanside

Baseball shows hypocrisy in allowing betting odds on air

If Major League Baseball is going to allow wagering outlets to advertise during their television and radio programming, then it’s time to consider the likes of Joe Jackson and Pete Rose for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.

Listening to former players broadcast betting odds on air is a disgrace.

— Christopher Gunsel, Hauppauge

My faith tells me our country will be blessed

As I watched the Macy’s fireworks on July 4 and read on Facebook all the happy Fourth of July wishes, my heart was filled with sadness.

Our nation is so divided. There is distrust and animosity. Racism, antisemitism, anti-Asian and anti-LGBTQ words and actions, violence, bullying and hate are so prevalent.

But I am a man of faith, and so in spite of all this, I still pray with complete faith that God will bless America. We are one nation under God. We guarantee to all our citizens and those who come upon our shores "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." I therefore have no doubt that this great experiment in democracy will survive and do more great things in the future.

Once again, we will become a light shining from sea to shining sea, letting all know that every woman and man is welcome here to live in peace and harmony.

The streets might not be lined with gold, as some have thought, but it is a land in which any person, with hard work, can fulfill his or her dreams.

— Rabbi Steven Moss, Holbrook

The writer is chair emeritus of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission