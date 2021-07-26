Public support for nonprofit LIPA

Newsday’s editorial "No lights: Who gets the blame?" [July 15] reaches some surprising conclusions. It says, "Most Long Islanders don’t care who is charge of supplying their electricity." Is that accurate?

The testimony submitted during two days of public hearings was overwhelmingly in favor of terminating PSEG Long Island and turning the Long Island Power Authority into a model nonprofit utility.

Food and Water Watch requested that LIPA customers be surveyed on their preferences through an insert in electric bills. LIPA rejected this proposal. The evidence suggests that ratepayers would have been more than happy to save $1 billion over the next decade by eliminating PSEG LI and its profits from the system.

The editorial also says, "Full municipal control has almost no real support from elected officials." This conclusion leaves out some important facts. Most of Long Island’s State Assembly delegation wrote to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in support of municipalization.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine gave testimony at the hearings supporting municipalization, with no public official submitting testimony opposing municipalization. Ratepayers do care. Why aren’t they listened to?

— Fred Harrison, Merrick

After the dreadful performance of PSEG LI under LIPA’s supervision during Hurricane Isaias last year, we have as much trust in these organizations as there was available electricity during that storm. Long Island needs an electrical system with a management that has the trust and confidence of its customers.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trust is not built by news releases, nor by allowing three minutes of testimony before board votes on resolutions whose fate has already been decided. Trust is built on continued two-way open dialogue between a broad range of public interests and the management of the utility that serves their communities.

A model for such dialogue exists in the Brookhaven National Laboratory Community Advisory Council, which has representatives from local business, civic, education, environment, employee, government, and health organizations.

It sets its own agenda, raises issues important to the community, and works to provide consensus recommendations to management. Interested community members are encouraged to attend and offer comments at its open meetings.

LIPA can better plan for its future by adopting a similar advisory council to help understand the conflicting needs of different groups for more clean energy, open space preservation, faster transition to renewables, no unsightly utility poles, and lowest possible electricity cost.

— Susan Haines, Huntington Station

Escape by bull is good teaching moment

I’ve been out day and night searching for Barney the bull, with headlamps, thermal imaging devices, tranquilizers and even a net gun "Touring toro snubs grain gambit, remains at large," News, July 23].

The support Barney has received from the community has been overwhelming, and almost everyone keeps asking me what they can do to help our rescue efforts. My answer is simple: Stop eating animals.

Cows are gentle giants. Like humans, they form strong bonds with their families and mourn the deaths of those whom they love. When someone is trying to kill them, they run for their lives, like Barney did and just as you or I would.

We are working hard for a happy ending for Barney. We’ve already secured his placement at a vegan animal sanctuary with 90 other bovines. Now we just have to find him and secure him. That may be easier said than done, but it’s never been easier to save animals just like him by keeping animals off your plate.

— John Di Leonardo, Malverne

The writer is president of Long Island Orchestrating for Nature (LION).

So we now have the famous Mastic bull who is on the lam, hiding somewhere in plain sight.

You have to hand it to this bull — he was on the slaughter list for religious purposes and gave everyone the horns on the way out. He knew his days were numbered and made a fast getaway, a bull in the ’hood story. So Mastic is finally on the map, not for crime, not for some horror story, but for a bull with a mark on his head, making his way through the potholed streets.

He’ll go down in history. Just think: We’ll now have a Bull Run Day, when residents can mark their calendars to honor the Mastic bull on the lam.

— Frank Knight, Mastic

The black Angus male seems like a "prime" animal and is clearly a male. I wonder if it is bull or a steer? In other words, is he neutered?

Once he is captured, I hope reporters will clarify this fact, and that is no bull.

— Fred Drewes, Mount Sinai