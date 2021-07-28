Stop and frisk, housing costs, Olympics and LI Arena

Time to bring back stop and frisk

The need to bring back stop and frisk is inevitable. Shootings in all the major cities are beyond anything anyone could imagine "Garland: To stem gun violence, confirm ATF leader," Nation, July 23].

Stop and frisk made a big difference in New York City, and it’s time to bring it back. I know that left-leaning Democrats probably do not want this, but I do not want more innocent people getting killed. If you have nothing to hide, then getting stopped by the police to answer a few questions should be no problem.

The word needs to get out that stop and frisk will happen in every U.S. city. If stopped, be polite and accept that this is being done for "your own safety." Police officers are risking their own lives when they do this and could be hurt whenever they stop someone.

If someone has a better idea, please share it with all of us. We need to find the solution to this horrible situation of people being shot every day.

— Edward Tardibuono, Levittown

David Chipman, a gun owner, former special agent and gun safety expert, has been nominated to lead the federal agency in charge of for enforcing our existing gun laws — the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Gun violence isn’t something we can wait to take action on. In 2010, my son Kedrick Ali Morrow Jr. was shot and killed in Springfield Gardens, Queens, when he was 17, just a few weeks before graduating from Elmont Memorial High School.

I refuse to accept this as normal. We need leaders like Chipman to make sure that we have strong enforcement of our gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them. The Senate should vote quickly on his nomination.

— Shenee Johnson, Medford

High housing costs will drive away many

I am shocked at how Long Island home prices have risen so quickly and steeply ["LI home prices hit record highs," News, July 16].

My daughter, a teacher, and my son, an accountant, cannot afford a home or an apartment. It’s outrageous.

Teachers need an affordable place to live in a safe area. How can they find a place when the median price of a home in Suffolk County is more than $500,000? Our government representatives have to help these 20- and 30-somethings or they’re just going to leave New York State.

— Susan Redmond, West Sayville

Olympian’s gratitude honors immigrants

The Olympic Games have begun, and Eddy Alvarez and Sue Bird were the American flag bearers ["Tokyo Games are underway," Sports, July 24]. I felt hope and pride when Alvarez said:

"Just to get the honor to represent the United States of America, to hold the flag — the symbol of liberty, of freedom — my family came over from Cuba in search of opportunity, and if it wasn’t for them doing that, I wouldn’t be in that position that I am now."

Many immigrants have come over here for just that reason. They have made America what it is today — it is a land of promise, freedom and opportunity.

Back in the early 1960s, a woman and her three sons moved up the block from us and said she fled Cuba when Fidel Castro took over and her husband was killed in the takeover.

She would often tell me how thankful she was to be living in America and to be free. Just like Eddy Alvarez.

— Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Bellerose

I was so moved by the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games. The Japanese Olympic Committee beautifully and respectfully paid homage not only to the many millions of deaths from COVID-19 but also to the athletes who were killed in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

As I watched the ceremony, it occurred to me that these athletes, young and old, from every walk of life, and from almost every country on this planet, can get together as fierce competitors while still maintaining their honor, pride, good sportsmanship and dignity even though their countries may disagree politically and may even be archenemies.

If only these athletes could teach the leaders of the world how they should behave. — Salvatore Esposito, Holbrook

James a memorable part of LI Arena

How could Newsday write such a lengthy article about the Long Island Arena and not mention Henry James, the arena manager and Zamboni driver ["Remembering the LI Arena," fanfare, July 25]?

He was the glue that held the place together.

— Michael White, Coram