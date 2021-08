Jan. 6: We need answers

As a rule, I vote for Democratic candidates. However, during the questioning by the House investigators examining the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, it made me proud to see two members of the Republican Party, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have the intestinal fortitude and ethics to sit and listen to witnesses [" ‘This is how I’m going to die,’ " News, July 28].

They called the Jan. 6 event what it was, an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election. The remaining congressional Republicans know exactly what this was, and so does most of America.

Let’s hope this group of politicians can finally get to the bottom of this and put the blame where it belongs.

— George T. DeSpirito, Williston Park

I watched the Capitol Police officers, with tears in their eyes and choking on their words, testify before Congress about what happened at the Jan. 6 insurrection. And the very people they risked their lives to protect essentially called them liars. Republican members of Congress are denying what happened that day, and when they are called on it, they stumble over their answers and try to change the topic.

And then members of a major cable news network mocked them, reviewing their testimony and applying sarcastic dramatic awards to their comments.

When does America say, "Enough is enough!"? When do supporters of former President Donald Trump open their eyes to the lies they are being fed, ignore the people who want them to forget that Trump almost destroyed our democracy, and go back to being traditional Republicans?

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

America may not have toppled under Trump, but we are still standing on wobbly legs because of those who will not disconnect from him.

— Robert Broder, Stony Brook

The Capitol Police and Metro Police defended the Capitol with all the training they received from their departments. The day of the riot, their training kicked in and serving and protecting Congress was paramount. If these officers gave up, it would have been devastating. My congresswoman, Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), could hide safely because of their actions. The committee thanked these men for holding the line and protecting them.

I thought, if Rice thanked and praised them for their actions, why is she pushing police reform? If the police are defunded, they wouldn’t have the manpower or training needed to protect her. I hope Rice will fight and defend them as they did her.

— Larry Lombardo, Lynbrook

The writer is a retired New York City Transit police sergeant.

The assertion that Republicans are the premier supporters of the police has been thoroughly discredited by their own words.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy could not even find the time to watch the searing testimony of four officers who put their own lives on the line to protect everyone, regardless of party, during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R–Schuylerville) blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not being prepared. McCarthy states that the hearings, with two GOP members of nine on the panel, is a Democratic witch hunt.

Discovering what led to Jan. 6, who funded much of it, and who in government aided and abetted the participants, can help prevent future similar actions. America cannot function as a democracy when a significant number of its citizens believe that it is appropriate to denigrate and distort our election results. It should never occur in America.

— Sherry Kaye, Huntington

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) doubles down that Jan. 6 was a normal tourist day. How shameful to dismiss the horror that the police faced that day and to minimize the intent of the riotous crowd.

Too many people are hearing this rhetoric and believing that twisted representation. They are being told to not believe what they saw on TV that day and heard in the following months.

What happened on Jan. 6 is a deep stain on our country. So many who were in danger and feared for their lives are now changing the narrative of what happened to serve a man who apparently didn’t and still doesn’t care about them.

It is time for the truth to come out and for those responsible to be held accountable. I am proud of the bravery of those who fought to protect our democracy. They deserve better from us.

— Brenda Ferrante, Lindenhurst