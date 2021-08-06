Just Sayin': WFAN's top hosts appealing to juveniles

WFAN's current top hosts appealing to juveniles

As a huge fan of all-sports radio station WFAN from the day it premiered, I and some friends are starting to look elsewhere for our sports information. WFAN in its prime always provided good interviews and insights. But now when you tune in to the 6-10 a.m. and 2-6:30 p.m. prime-time shows, the hosts of both shows provide immature, silly stunts, trying to outdo each other and apparently reach out to 10-year-old listeners. They key on a word like "breast" for 10 minutes, cracking themselves up. They have become like Don Imus' old show. Other hosts such as Jody McDonald, Steve Somers, Chris McMonigle, Richard Neer and even the fill-ins give us good shows, actually discuss sports, and keep it on an adult level. Where are Mike and the Mad Dog now that we need them?

Jim Hackett, Westbury

Broken sidewalks need to be fixed, too

As a longtime taxpayer in Nassau County, I am pleased to see our local roads being repaired over the past several months. However, why are sidewalk repairs along the main roads overlooked? Pedestrians constantly are navigating broken cement to reach bus stops on Front Street and Merrick Avenue. More times than I can count,, I often see people with strollers, pedestrians with canes and walkers, and bikers trying to make their way through broken sidewalks. It looks like a recipe for an injury, and I have yet to see these sidewalks repaired. It makes one wonder if there is a budget for "safety."

Kathy Tallon, East Meadow

Food product dates should be easy to see

Does anyone else find it annoying that the "use by" and "expiration" dates are difficult to locate on many cans, plastic and cellophane food containers and bags? If legislators want to help us, they should establish clear standards for food producers so consumers can make educated purchases.

Antoinette Donato, Miller Place

Players’ spitting is a terrible habit

Now that the pandemic is not quite as widespread as during the winter, I am disturbed how baseball players spit , and no one brings this up as a possible spread of COVID-19 or any other communicable disease.

It is ironic that a mask-wearing baseball player would take off his mask, spit, then put the mask back on.

These players should be ticketed, similar to running a red light. I am a retired registered nurse and, after working almost 50 years, find spitting to be a terrible habit that should be addressed.

Dana Segretto, Hauppauge