Assaults on cops, human rights law, franchise tax and more

Jan. 6? More cops assaulted in 2020

Unfortunately, police officers are going to have bad days [" ‘This is how I’m going to die,’ " News, July 28]. It’s the nature of police work. I feel bad for what the Capitol and Metro police encountered on Jan. 6.

But the incident was only one day, and — don’t get me wrong — it was a bad day. Remember the riots in 2020? What about the NYPD, Seattle, Portland and Chicago police departments, and those in other cities. The police officers in some of those cities put up with demonstrators for weeks. In Seattle, it was months.

The officers in 2020 encountered much more abuse — assaults, looting, fires, rocks and bottles thrown, burned police cars. Why doesn’t Congress have these officers testify? Why doesn’t Newsday devote a page to those officers?

— John Fallon, Kings Park

The writer was a lieutenant in the Nassau County Police Department for the last 20 years of a 37-year career.

Police should be in Human Rights Law

The proposal to include police in the Nassau County Human Rights Law comes at a moment when police morale is at an all-time low, living in an atmosphere where their lives have been trivialized ["Bill would let police seek damages," News, July 31].

The hateful "cop-ophobic" opposition to this idea demonstrates the very reason why it is so vital.

— Kevin Lowry, Rockville Centre

The writer retired as chief of the Nassau County Police Department.

Blame franchise tax for high water rates

Eric Weltman of Food & Water Watch recently wrote a guest essay that misleads our nation’s leaders into blocking the private sector’s involvement in water service and infrastructure improvement ["Nassau’s water lesson for the nation," Opinion, July 26].

Weltman argued that private ownership by New York American Water drove up costs borne by ratepayers. The fact is that taxes account for 31% to 55% of the total water bill that Long Island water company customers pay. These taxes, including the special franchise tax, are set by the government and not by water companies. This unjust franchise tax substantially impacts water costs, not New York American Water.

Weltman neglects to acknowledge water companies’ strategic and growing investments that help ensure greater compliance with drinking water standards and higher quality water for customers.

As our country faces a growing water infrastructure crisis, it will require an "all of the above" strategy because the needs are too great for any single sector to tackle alone. It’s shortsighted to think that only the federal government should employ resources and capacity to offer solutions.

— Robert Powelson, Kennett Square, Pa.

The writer is president and CEO of the National Association of Water Companies.

Renewable energy will help our pocketbooks

Electricity rates are understandably important to rate-weary Long Islanders ["Full rate impact of all-green energy unclear," News, July 26]. But it’s important to realize that we’ll be saving a lot of cash by switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Burning fossil fuels is creating our climate crisis, which is forcing us to pay for massive disaster relief and skyrocketing insurance in flood- and wildfire-prone areas. There’s also a price to pay in health care, including heart and respiratory problems.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo knows what he’s doing in pressing for more renewable energy. Consider the total cost to all of us, not just electricity rates.

— Alden J. Pearl, Valley Stream

Act now to stop reckless driving

We all can write countless letters about reckless driving, but something needs to be done ["Fed up with LI’s reckless, bad drivers," Letters, Aug. 1]. Who is reading these letters beside Newsday customers? Why isn’t anything being done? This terrible driving has been going on for a long time. Why do I never see police on the Southern State Parkway? It is time for the police to act.

— Maureen Savin, Lindenhurst

LIRR missing out on uncollected tickets

During a recent trip on the Long Island Rail Road, from Jamaica to Islip, the conductor checked tickets immediately after departure from Jamaica, and we did not see her again during the entire trip.

During this trip of 12 stops, at least a dozen people came onto our car — no more tickets were collected. This was only one car of probably 10 on this particular train.

That is considerable lost revenue, especially if this is a common practice ["LIRR fare hikes put off," News, July 21].

— John C. Mayer, Bay Shore